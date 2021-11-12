Taylor Swift’s ‘The Very First Night Lyrics’ Could Be About Her 1st Date With Harry Styles—Here’s Why

If you shipped Haylor, you may want to read Taylor Swift’s “The Very First Night” lyrics to see how the song could be about her relationship and first date —with Harry Styles.

“The Very First Night,” which was co-written with Amund Bjørklund and Espen Lind, is the 29th song on Swift’s new album, Red (Taylor’s Version), which was released on November 12, 2021. Red (Taylor’s Version) is a re-recording of Swift’s 2012 album, Red, which was nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year. In June 2021, Swift In June 2021, Swift announced that she would be releasing a re-recorded version of Red after her former record label, Big Machine Records, and manager, Scott Borschetta, sold the ownership of her first six albums—including Red—to Scooter Braun (who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande) and his company, Ithaca Holdings.

“The Very First Night” is one of Red (Taylor’s Version)‘s nine “From the Vault” songs, which were tracks that Swift wrote for the original Red but never recorded or released. “Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post in June 2021.

Who is “The Very First Night” by Taylor Swift about?

Who is “The Very First Night” by Taylor Swift about? In an interview Rolling Stone in 2021, Swift called Red her only “true” heartbreak album, and it’s believed that “heartbreak” was caused by Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she dated from October 2010 to January 2011. “I look back on this [Red] as my true breakup album, every other album has flickers of different things. But this was an album that I wrote specifically about pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak,” Swift said at the time.

In “The Very First Night,” Swift sings about how used to “dance in the kitchen” and how her boyfriend at the time would “chase me down the hallway,” which seemed to be a reference from her other Red song, “All Too Well” believed to be about Gyllenhaal), where Swift sings: “We’re dancing ’round the kitchen in the refrigerator light / Down the stairs, I was there.”

In another lyric, Swift referenced a hotel. “‘Cause they don’t know about the night in the hotel,” she sings. Some fans believe the lyric is a reference to when Gyllenhaal flew Swift to London, where they stayed at the Dorchester Hotel, in 2010.

In an interview with New York magazine in 2013, Swift revealed how the subject of Red, who is believed to be Gyllenhaal, reacted to the album. (She claimed that the reaction was better than the “crazy emails” she received from another ex-boyfriend, who is believed to be John Mayer.) “He was like, ‘I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.’ That was nice,” Swift said at the time. “Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy e-mails I got from this one dude.”

While many lyrics in “The Very First Night’ point to Gyllenhaal, some fans believe that the song could be about Swift’s other ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, whom she dated from late 2012 to early 2013. The main clue is the lyric, “We were built to fall apart,” which is the same lyric seen in Swift’s 1989 song, “Out of the Woods,” which is believed to be about Styles. Another piece of evidence is the sound of “The Very First Night,” which fans believe is a precursor to the sound of 1989, Swift’s next album after Red.

“It is so Haylor. Sounds way more kiddish and young love to me. Very 1989 reminiscent. Jake songs give me much more mature, serious vibes to me. I picture Harry and Taylor all giddy like this when they first met,” one user wrote on Reddit.

Read the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “The Very First Night”, via Genius, below. Red (Taylor’s Version) is available on Amazon.

Taylor Swift “The Very First Night” Lyrics

[Chorus]

I wish I could fly

I’d pick you up and we’d go back in time

I’d write this in the sky

I miss you like it was the very first night

[Verse 1]

And so it goes

Every weekend the same party

I never go alone

And I don’t seem broken hearted

My friends all say they know

Everything I’m going through

I drive down different roads

But they all lead back to you

‘Cause they don’t know about the night in the hotel

They weren’t riding in the car when we both fell

Didn’t read the note on the Polaroid picture

They don’t know how much I miss you

[Chorus]

I wish I could fly

I’d pick you up and we’d go back in time

I write this in the sky

I miss you like it was the very first night

[Verse 2]

And so it was

We never saw it coming

Not trying to fall in love

But we did like children running

Back then we didn’t know

We were built to fall apart

We broke the status quo

Then we broke each other’s hearts

But don’t forget about the night out in L.A

Dance in the kitchen, chase me down through the hallway

No one knows about the words that we whisper

No one knows how much I miss you

[Chorus]

I wish I could fly

I’d pick you up and we’d go back in time

I write this in the sky

I miss you like it was the very first night

[Refrain]

Take me away

Take me away

Take me away

To you, to you

Take me away

Take me away

Take me away

To you, to you

[Verse 3]

I remember the night at the hotel

I was riding in the car when we both fell

I’m the one on the phone as you whisper

“Do you know how much I miss you?”

[Bridge]

I wish that we could go back in time

And I’d say to you

I miss you like it was the very first night

[Chorus]

I wish I could fly

I’d pick you up and we’d go back in time

I write this in the sky

I miss you like it was the very first night

[Refrain]

Take me away

Take me away

Take me away

To you, to you

Take me away

Take me away

Take me away

To you, to you

