H&M’s Next Designer Collab Is with The Vampire’s Wife and I’m Literally Drooling

Elizabeth Denton
Photo: Mega/H&M.

Former model Susie Cave’s prairie-girl-meets-goth dresses have celebrity fans all over the world, including Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, Margot Robbie and Kate Middleton. Now, you’ll be able to get in on the action with The Vampire’s Wife x H&M collection. Although the brand’s dresses usually retail for upwards of $2,500, the new H&M designs max out at $70. There are accessories, too, including jewelry, a bag and sunglasses.

“It was a great honor to be asked to be the designer and the creative director of The Vampire’s Wife’s collaboration with H&M,” said Cave in a statement. “H&M went to extraordinary lengths to bring the dark and sensual world of The Vampire’s Wife to life. I hope this collection gives as much joy to those who wear it, as it did for me to create it.”

Well, it has brought me so much joy just to look at the images of the line. With prices like this, there’s no way it won’t sell out—fast. Mark your iCals for October 22 and come back here to grab your favorites. I can’t decide what I want more, the collar or the black mini dress.

hm vampires wife

H&M.

Cape

Wear this over the black lace dress or just on its own with jeans.

Cape $34.99
hm vampires wife

H&M.

Collar

Wear this under any dress in your closet for a Victorian vibe.

Collar $12.99
hm vampires wife

H&M.

Gloves

Lace gloves go perfectly with a cape.

Gloves $12.99
hm vampires wife

H&M.

Brocade Dress

With white sneakers this is cute for brunch and with strappy heels, for a fall wedding.

Dress $19.99
hm vampires wife

H&M.

Lace-Sleeve Dress

The mixed materials made this mini dress look way more expensive.

Dress $34.99
hm vampires wife

H&M.

Maxidress

It wouldn’t be a Vampire’s Wife collection without a moody maxi.

Maxidress $69.99
HM vampires wife

H&M.

Velvet Minidress

With the cutest bow!

Minidress $49.99
H&M vampires wife

H&M.

Sunglasses

With cool tinted lenses.

Sunglasses $24.99
H&M. vampires wife

H&M.

T-Shirt

Show your love of the line with an easy graphic tee.

T-Shirt $17.99
H&M. vampires wife

H&M.

Tote

It’s big enough to even carry your laptop.

Tote $34.99
hm vampires wife

H&M.

Charm Necklace

Wear with any of the dresses in the collection.

Necklace $24.99
hm vampires wife

H&M.

Vampire Necklace

So creepy and cool at the same time.

Necklace $12.99
hm vampires wife

H&M.

Eye Necklace

I love the pop of torquiose.

Necklace $12.99
hm vampires wife

H&M.

Charm Necklace

A second option if you prefer roses, lightening bolts and clouds.

Necklace $24.99
hm vampires wife

H&M.

Charm Bracelet

With all the chicest charms.

Necklace $24.99
hm vampires wife

H&M.

Earrings

These cute ladybugs will go with everything in your fall wardrobe.

Earrings $12.99
1052 113 H&Ms Next Designer Collab Is with The Vampires Wife and Im Literally Drooling

H&M.

Rings

Why wear one ring when five cool designs come in one pack?

Rings $14.99
