These Memes Are the Best Thing to Come Out of ‘The Undoing’s Finale

At least we can all relate to The Undoing‘s finale memes. Right now, fans of the HBO limited series are either commiserating or absolutely clowning themselves for falling for the show’s obvious ending. So, if you want to join in on the meme action too, keep on reading for the best ones yet. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Undoing season finale on HBO.

Unless you’ve managed to avoid social media since The Undoing’s finale aired on Sunday, November 29, then you already know that the HBO limited series finally revealed whodunit: Jonathan Fraser, a.k.a. the show’s most obvious murder suspect.

Hugh Grant stars as the killer in question, a pediatric oncologist married to Grace, a Manhattan therapist played by Nicole Kidman. At the show’s onset, audiences learn Johnathan was fired from his job for having an affair with the murder victim—a mother at his son’s school, who was bludgeoned to death. That connection immediately makes him suspect numero uno, but The Undoing makes leaps and bounds to convince viewers otherwise. Suspects ranged from Grace herself, to Donald Sutherland, who played Grace’s protective father, to Grace’s best friend, Sylvia. But, nope. The killer was hiding in plain sight all along; The Undoing just distracted us long enough to fall for it (or maybe it was Hugh Grant. All that charisma, you know?)

Watch 'The Undoing' on HBO Max $14.99 buy it

The series concludes with Johnathan on the run, as flashbacks reveal that, yes, he murdered his mistress all along. Needless to say, fans on Twitter had…feelings. For some of the best reactions and The Undoing finale memes, scroll ahead.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.