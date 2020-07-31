Here’s What We Know About ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 After That Jaw-Dropping Twist

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Umbrella Academy season 2. If you’ve finished The Umbrella Academy season 2, you know there’s a wild twist at the end that will make you scream WTF. While there’s not much known about The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date, spoilers and news, we wanted to keep you in the loop about what we know so far. But before we break down what we know about The Umbrella Academy‘s third season, let’s explain the basics.

The Umbrella Academy, which premiered on Netflix in February 2019, is a sci-fi superhero series that follows seven adopted siblings with superpowers—a.k.a. the Umbrella Academy. Each sibling, who were born at the exact same time on October 1, 1989 to women who weren’t previously pregnant, has a different power: Luther has super-strength; Diego has the ability to curve the trajectory of anything he throws; Five can travel through time and space; Allison can control minds with the phrase “I heard a rumor”; Klaus can talk to the dead and low-key bring them back, kind of; Ben (R.I.P.) can unleash tentacle horrors from his body; and Vanya can convert sound waves in destructive forces. Together, the siblings are the Umbrella Academy, a superhero force that saved the world from not one but two apocalypses.

The series is also one of Netflix’s most-watched TV shows, so, of course, fans are looking forward to the third season (especially after that jaw-dropping twist in the season 2 finale.) Here’s everything we know about The Umbrella Academy season 3 ahead.

Is The Umbrella Academy season 3 confirmed?

As of publication date, The Umbrella Academy season 3 is not confirmed, but there are clues that lead fans to believe that Netflix will renew the series for another season. In February, The Wrap reported that the series’ showrunner, Steve Blackman, signed a four-year overall deal with Netflix for around $50 million. Though the deal isn’t specifically about The Umbrella Academy (Blackman will also create other projects for Netflix), the contract is a good sign that The Umbrella Academy will be renewed for many years to come. As for when we expect news about season 3, Netflix usually announces renewals a month after a season airs. So keep your eyes peeled in September 2020.

“Steve’s phenomenal work on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ helped propel the series’ worldwide fandom,” said Brian Wright, vice president of YA/Family original series for Netflix told The Wrap. “He’s deeply creative, passionate and thoughtful, and we’re so excited to have him make a home at Netflix.”

When’s The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date?

There’s no news yet about The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date, but given the current health crisis, which has shut down TV and movie productions across the world, fans shouldn’t expect another season until late 2021 at the earliest.

Who’s in The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast?

There’s no confirmation about who will return from The Umbrella Academy cast, but given the ending (more on that later), we expect the five main cast members, Ellen Page (Vanya), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus) and Aidan Gallagher (Five) to return. We also expect Justin H. Min (Ben) to have a larger role based on the cliffhanger in the season 2 finale. The same with Colm Feore, who plays the Umbrella Academy’s father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves. The cast member who’s a question mark is Ritu Arya, who played newcomer Lila, the adopted daughter of the Handler whose parents were killed in a mission when she was a kid. At the end of season 2, it’s revealed that Lila was likely born on the same day as the other Umbrella Academy members and has the power to mimic any of the Umbrella Academy’s powers. She didn’t return with them to the future at the end of season 2, but could she make it there on her own?

What’s The Umbrella Academy season 3 about?

So the cliffhanger: The Umbrella Academy season 2 ended with the siblings returning to the future after saving the world from an apocalypse. When they arrive back at the Academy, the siblings quickly learn that something isn’t right. They find Hargreeves, alive, in the library before they turn around to find Ben, who’s also alive. Both Hargreeves and Ben don’t recognize the siblings. The siblings then look up on the second level and see mysterious silhouetted figures, as they realize they somehow changed the timeline while they were in 1960s Dallas.

In an interview with StyleCaster in July, Raver-Lampman revealed her predictions for the upcoming season.

“I don’t know anything about season 3. Steve Blackman and the writers room have been really closed-lipped here’s a lot of speculation because Gerard Way just released the third graphic novel. What does that mean for the show? We’ve never taken the books as bible, but we definitely pull from them when it’s helpful,” she said at the time. “There are so many things that can happen in the third season. For Allison specifically, the biggest concern for her is the little snippet at the end of going home and Hargreeves is alive, Ben is alive and then there are these silhouetted people on the second level. What does that mean? Allison’s main concern is, well, if these people are alive, we have severely changed the timeline, so what does that mean for Claire and where is she? And is she even alive?”

Raver-Lampman also talked about her hopes for the upcoming season, which she would like to explore Allison’s trauma after years in the segregated south in the 1960s.

“Also I, personally, would love to explore the trauma of Allison realizing what she just lived through. Her experience of going back to the ‘60s is very different from her other siblings, and that’s not something they can understand,” she said. “That’s not something that they can help her with. That’s not something they can feel. She can probably feel very alone reliving and dealing with the trauma of having just lived three years in the segregated south and spending one of those years without her voice, without her family and without her powers.”