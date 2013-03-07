The Ultimate Party Crasher’s Guide To SXSW 2013

With SXSW kicking off this weekend in Austin, we’ve assembled a list of the hottest parties of the festival including a pool party hosted by Angry Birds and a surprise Justin Timberlake performance.
Not to toot our own horn but one of the best parties of the week will definitely be our party—StyleCaster and Cusp By Neiman Marcus Celebrate Austin’s 25 Most Stylish—being held on March 11 at Wanderlust Live (you are going to want to be there if you are in Austin, trust us).
Click through the gallery above which takes you through the best parties starting Saturday, March 8 and ending Thursday, March 14.
Here, our guide to the best parties of SXSW 2013, and your chances of getting in!
SXspredfast Bash
The Details: At this party on March 8 there will be three floors of bars (yes, you've read correctly, three), bowling, and a yet to be announced special guest DJ.
Odds Of Getting In: Considering how big the space is, the odds are good. 80/100.
Carnival Fun at #ConduitCorner
The Details: Food will be provided by Los Angeles' WickedKitch, there will be all the beer that you can drink, carnival games, and a dunking booth at this bash from March 8 to March 13.
Odds Of Getting In: This multi-day affair is going to be an Austin hotspot. 40/100.
#Feed Powered By Twitter
The Details: Five nights of parties will be hosted here from March 8 to March 12, which will include interactive social media art exhibits, juice cleanses, spinning, and even yoga on the roof.
Odds Of Getting In: Five nights? Your odds are looking good. 80/100.
Beauty Bar X 2013
The Details: On March 9 there will be free manicures, and an open bar featuring mimosas, bellinis and bespoke cocktails at this bash.
Odds Of Getting In: Girls love manicures. Especially when they are free. 30/100.
Pop! In & Party With Paypal
The Details: On March 9 at Mohawk there will be performances by Man Man, The Octopus Project, and Belaire at this event sponsored by Paypal.
Odds Of Getting In: Paypal knows how to throw a party. Trust us. 40/100.
Happy Hour at the Hackers Hostel Presented by WeHostels
The Details: On March 9 WeHostels will host this bash that will include handcrafted cocktails and a live jazz band at Firehouse Hostel & Lounge.
Odds Of Getting In: Considering the sheer amount of events going on, your odds are looking pretty good. 70/100.
House Party!
The Details: Thrillist, Wired, Truck, Cameo and small Girls Pr! are teaming up for this massive "house party" on March 9 at CTC House & Garden.
Odds Of Getting In: Expect the longest line imaginable at the door to get in. 30/100.
Wall Street Journal Pool Party
The Details: There will be live music by CC Adcock, Denny Freeman, and Will Sexton at this bash on March 10.
Odds of Getting In: This is going to be one tough party to crack. 10/100.
Mashable Mashbash
The Details: On March 10 Mashable will host a rooftop party at Speakeasy that will include a bowling alley and DJ Mick Boogie.
Odds Of Getting In: There isn't anyone at SXSW who is going to want to miss this Mashable event. 20/100.
Photo:
PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.c/PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.c
The Crowdtap VIP Party
The Details: On March 10 Crowdtap is gathering White Panda, Radical Something, Little Daylight, VJ Culture, and DJ Vikas for a party at Haven. It is the battle of Austin's best food trucks that we are most excited for though.
Odds Of Getting In: Where there are food trucks there are lines. And long ones. 40/100.
StyleCaster X Cusp By Neiman Marcus Celebrate Austin's 25 Most Stylish
The Details: This party is taking place at Wanderlust Live on March 11 starting at 8 p.m. There will be live performances from White Panda and Ghost Beach and DJ Theory will be providing the beats.
Odds Of Getting In: We throw the best parties. Always. To request an invitation email rsvp@stylecaster.com.
Photo:
Aleks Kocev/BFAnyc.com/Aleks Kocev/BFAnyc.com
Spotify House
The Details: There will be daily live performances starting March 11 (and you know they are going to be good, this is Spotify after all), local food trucks, ping pong, and a photo booth.
Odds Of Getting In: Again, this is Spotify. This is sure to be one hot ticket. This might be the time to call in that favor Sean Parker owes you. 20/100.
Rovio (Angry Birds) Pool Party
The Details: Music, BBQ, and a possible performance by the Mighty Eagle? Sign us up. The event is taking place March 11 at Ashton Austin.
Odds Of Getting In: Angry Birds couldn't be hotter. Unless of course a pool is involved. 10/100.
Justin Timberlake Surprise Performance
The Details: The rumor mill is in overdrive that Justin Timberlake will perform at a surprise concert at SXSW. The intimate concert is expected to happen somewhere between March 12 and March 17. Why we know for sure its happening? Austin police are in overdrive working on the security for it already.
Odds Of Getting In: While we wouldn't fault you for trying, your odds are not going to be good. 1/100.
Heartbreaker Banquet at Willie Nelson's Ranch
The Details: On March 14 John Varvatos is sponsoring this must attend bash which will include performances from Jim James and many, many, others.
Odds Of Getting In: Did we mention this is taking place at Willie Nelson's ranch 45-minutes outside of Austin? 10/100.