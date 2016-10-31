How The Tot Is Changing Mom Blogs Forever

When blogger and mother of one Nasiba Adilova (you probably know her better as @naseebs on the ‘gram) became pregnant with her son Tom, she—in her words—hadn’t a clue where to start. “It was my first baby, so I spent months and months doing research.” But beyond the usual gamut of info about nursery decor and breastfeeding on sketchy, hard-to-navigate sites, there was nowhere for her to find the best high-quality, innovative, safe, stylish products alongside useful, vetted advice.

“I found places that were eco-friendly, but they were super hippy and crunchy,” she told me. “I didn’t really have a fantastic shopping experience, and then things would arrive in weird boxes or weird times. I found it really disappointing that I couldn’t find one place that I could shop that we trusted.”

Enter: The Tot. The brainchild of both Adilova and fellow street style star and mother-of-two Miroslava Duma, The Tot is a highly curated one-stop e-commerce shop with a content arm. In addition to personally testing every single product that goes on the site—talk about highly curated—the editorial portion of the site extends beyond water births, new mom tips, and bottle reviews. “We feel like plenty of people cover nursery décor ideas and pregnancy styles, so The Tot is more about digging into a woman’s personal experience.”

Nasiba, specifically, is talking about The Tot’s “Being Mama” series, where real—albeit famous—moms discuss their pregnancies, births, and first few years of motherhood. Women like Daphne Oz, Ivanka Trump, and Taylor Tomasi Hill have been featured, and up soon is Gabriela Hearst, who opens up about her seven miscarriages. “We bring in women who are entrepreneurs, who are inspiring, who are opinion leaders, to get real about their personal stories.”

The brand’s first exclusive, in-house product launch, a $1,700 limited-edition diaper bag in collaboration with Mary Katrantzou, has nearly sold out. To be fair, it is the chicest diaper bag I’ve ever laid eyes on: When Nasiba rolled up to breakfast carrying it, I hadn’t the slightest idea it was stacked with wet wipes. The diaper bag—which transforms into a regular bag once you’re done toting around formula—is just the first of many collabs to come. But not everything on the site has a major price tag attached. Take a look at some of the most adorable products to shop on The Tot now in the slideshow below.