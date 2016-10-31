StyleCaster
How The Tot Is Changing Mom Blogs Forever

How The Tot Is Changing Mom Blogs Forever

Lauren Caruso
by
The Tot Mom Blog
Photo: Getty Images

When blogger and mother of one Nasiba Adilova (you probably know her better as @naseebs on the ‘gram) became pregnant with her son Tom, she—in her words—hadn’t a clue where to start. “It was my first baby, so I spent months and months doing research.” But beyond the usual gamut of info about nursery decor and breastfeeding on sketchy, hard-to-navigate sites, there was nowhere for her to find the best high-quality, innovative, safe, stylish products alongside useful, vetted advice.

“I found places that were eco-friendly, but they were super hippy and crunchy,” she told me. “I didn’t really have a fantastic shopping experience, and then things would arrive in weird boxes or weird times. I found it really disappointing that I couldn’t find one place that I could shop that we trusted.”

Enter: The Tot. The brainchild of both Adilova and fellow street style star and mother-of-two Miroslava Duma, The Tot is a highly curated one-stop e-commerce shop with a content arm. In addition to personally testing every single product that goes on the site—talk about highly curated—the editorial portion of the site extends beyond water births, new mom tips, and bottle reviews. “We feel like plenty of people cover nursery décor ideas and pregnancy styles, so The Tot is more about digging into a woman’s personal experience.”

Nasiba, specifically, is talking about The Tot’s “Being Mama” series, where real—albeit famous—moms discuss their pregnancies, births, and first few years of motherhood. Women like Daphne Oz, Ivanka Trump, and Taylor Tomasi Hill have been featured, and up soon is Gabriela Hearst, who opens up about her seven miscarriages. “We bring in women who are entrepreneurs, who are inspiring, who are opinion leaders, to get real about their personal stories.”

The brand’s first exclusive, in-house product launch, a $1,700 limited-edition diaper bag in collaboration with Mary Katrantzou, has nearly sold out. To be fair, it is the chicest diaper bag I’ve ever laid eyes on: When Nasiba rolled up to breakfast carrying it, I hadn’t the slightest idea it was stacked with wet wipes. The diaper bag—which transforms into a regular bag once you’re done toting around formula—is just the first of many collabs to come. But not everything on the site has a major price tag attached. Take a look at some of the most adorable products to shop on The Tot now in the slideshow below.

1 of 22

Nununu Geometric Loungewear Set, $38; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Fiona Walker England Elephant Head Wall Mount, $96; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Plan Toys Coat Rack; $65; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Manhattan Toy Skwish Natural; $16; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Milkbarn Hooded Bath Robe Buck, $50; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Areaware Color Puzzle, $40; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Avanchy Bamboo Stay Put Suction Bowl and Baby Spoon, $20; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Caaocho Teether Mia the Baby Lamb, $18; at The Tot

Photo: The Tot

Acure Baby Fix It Stick, $8; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Brio Magnetic Blocks, $20; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Brio Musical Drum, $20; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

California Sun Baby SPF 30+ Everyday Sunscreen, $20; at The Tot

Photo: The Tot

Avanchy Bamboo Stay Put Suction Plate and Spoon, $20; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Halo Bassinest Premiere Swivel Sleeper, $250; at The Tot

Photo: The Tot

Kyte Baby Solid Footie, $30; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Woody Puddy Frying Pan Set, $45; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Hooded Top, $62; at the Tot

Top, $50; at the Tot

Sweatpants, $64; at the Tot

Shoes, $40; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Oeuf Hats and Footies, $30 (Hats) $60 (Footies); at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Boon Orb Bottle Warmer, $33; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Halo Organic Sleepsack Wearable Blanket, $33; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Petits Et Maman Wooden Tulip Plate; $19; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

Green Sprouts Fresh Baby Food Travel Case; $12; at the Tot

Photo: The Tot

