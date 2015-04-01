Editor’s Pick: The Spring Hat Fashion Instagrammers Love

Photo: @lackofcolor

The arrival of spring heralds the need for a few new accessory additions: Sandals, sunglasses, and a cute hat to replace the felt and woolen ones you wore to death throughout winter.

Not being particularly patient when it comes to shopping, I’ve already invested in the latter, looking to up-and-coming Australian brand Lack of Color for a straw boater that I plan to wear all season–and next.

The cool accessory has proven to be a hit with Instagram’s stylish influencers, with bloggers and street style stars picking the piece to wear with little lace rompers, flirty sundresses, and at the beach with bikinis and not much else.

Called “The Spencer Boater,” Lack of Color’s straw style comes in a wide-brim size ($60) and a regular, shorter-brim size ($45), which is my personal favorite.

The hat sold out once before, so if you think it’s the perfect addition to your spring accessories arsenal, we recommend snapping it up immediately–or risk missing out!

Keep scrolling to see some of the cute ways Instagram stars are styling their Lack of Color Spencer Boater.