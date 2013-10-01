The Simpsons Are Killing Off A Main Character This Season: Who Will It Be?

When Converse announces they’re teaming with “The Simpsons” to produce a line of Chuck Taylor All-Stars featuring the shows beloved characters, that’s good news. But when Al Jean, the producer of the Fox hit says during a press conference that a regular character’s going to get killed off this season, that’s bad news.

Jean didn’t elaborate, save to say, ‘I’ll give you a clue that the actor playing the character won an Emmy for playing that character, but I won’t say who it is.” Considering almost the entire cast of actors who have lent their voices to the show’s main characters have won Emmys, that doesn’t really help us much — Doh! In fact, Maude Flanders was the last character to die on the show, and that was a whopping 14 years ago.

But how can this be? This isn’t an ordinary show, it’s The Siiiiiiimpsoooooons! Indeed, the animated series has been on air 25 seasons, making it the longest running scripted show in television history.

Thankfully, the press conference revealed plenty exciting news to lessen the blow, namely new guest voices will include Kristen Wiig, who appears in the opener, as well as Zach Galifianakis and “Mad Men’s” Elisabeth Moss. They’ll join A-listers like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Meryl Streep, and countless others who have been a part of the record breaking series.

Further, the producer said in the Elisabeth Moss‘ episode, Homer gets stuck on an elevator with a pregnant woman and saves the day by delivering her baby, which leads to the child being named Homer Jr. Aww. In addition, the season finale will be a “Simpsons”/”Futurama” cross-over episode. Have you stopped crying yet?

