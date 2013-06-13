OMG: The Simpsons Are On a New Line of Converse Sneakers

The Siiiiiiimpsoooooons! The longest running scripted show in television history has done a lot of cool things over the record-breaking 25 seasons that it’s been on the air—including featuring megawatt guest stars like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Meryl Streep, and countless others—but it’s never had its own shoe line. Until now!

The geniuses over at Converse have teamed up with the animated pop culture phenomenon to produce a line of Simpsons-scrawled Chuck Taylor All-Stars in a number of different silhouettes and colorways; all the show’s beloved characters are included: Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. And of course there’s the inclusion of iconic tag lines like “D’oh!” and, “Woo-hoo!”

The line hits Journeys and Converse retail stores this Saturday, June 15, and will be available for $37-$65. Check out more styles below!

