‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window’ Tix Are Going Fast—See Oscar Issac & Rachel Brosnahan For a Discount

Attention theater fans! BAM’s sold out production of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window is on Broadway for 10 weeks only. Directed by Anne Kaufman, the show stars Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage, Hamlet, Star Wars) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dead for a Dollar, Othello), who are bringing Lorraine Hansberry’s play of “sweeping drama of identity, idealism, and love,” to life once again. It’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window‘s first major New York revival since the original Broadway run.

Per the BAM website, the show takes place in the Greenwich Village in the 60s, “crafting a razor-sharp portrait of a diverse group of friends whose progressive dreams can’t quite match reality.” Viewers witness Sidney and Iris Brustein (portrayed by Isaac and Brosnahan), “fighting to see if their marriage—with all its crackling wit, passion, and petty cruelty—can survive Sidney’s ideals.” As Hansberry’s incisive final work, it offers “shockingly contemporary provocations.”

How much are The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window tickets?

So how much are The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window tickets? Like most shows on Broadway, it depends on where you sit and what day of the week you go. Tickets cost, on average, $167 but went as high as $620 each.

Where to buy The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window tickets

Direct from its sold-out run at BAM On Broadway, the show was only slated to run for 10 weeks, so you can expect any remaining seats to go fast—luckily, many are still available through trusted online resellers, like StubHub and Vivid Seats. The latter offers a $20 discount for purchases over $200—a 10 percent savings—with the code SC2022. Read on ahead for how to buy The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window tickets on StubHub and Vivid Seats for a discount.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window’“ Select your day and time To sort by price, toggle the price scale on the sidebar to the range you want to buy from. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy ‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window‘!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window!

Who’s in the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window?

In addition to the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Scenes from a Marriage stars, the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window has an impressive list of on-stage talent. Here’s the complete cast list.

Oscar Isaac (Sidney Brustein)

Rachel Brosnahan (Iris Parodus Brustein)

Gus Birney (Gloria Parodus)

Julian De Niro (Alton Scales)

Glenn Fitzgerald (David Ragin)

Andy Grotelueschen (Wally O’Hara)

Miriam Silverman (Mavis Parodus)

Raphael Nash Thompson (Max)

Is The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window good?

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window has already earned stand-out remarks from publications, including Entertainment Weekly, which wrote “Things will only get worse if people don’t stand together and fight for a better world … This imaginatively staged, passionately acted production does justice to her [Hansberry’s] political vision.”

“To see The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window is to experience the remarkable breadth of Lorraine Hansberry’s vision,” wrote The Washington Post.

More commentary can be read in Vogue and The New York Times.

Where is The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window performed?

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window is performed at the James Earl Jones Theatre, which is located at 138 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036.

How long is The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window?

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window run time is approximately two hours and 45 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

