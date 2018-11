What: A pair of round sunglasses with brick red-hued lenses and leather trim.

Why: These chic little guys will give you the chance to see the world through rose-colored glasses, quite literally. Plus, they’re half-off the original price.

How: Imagine these as the ultimate accessory to a vintage-inspired swimsuit for a day on the sand.

Red Leather Sunglasses, $184; at My-Wardrobe