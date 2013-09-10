StyleCaster
The Row Spring 2014 Collection: See All The Looks from the Olsen Twins’ Latest Effort

The Row Spring 2014 Collection: See All The Looks from the Olsen Twins' Latest Effort

Meghan Blalock
by
The Row Spring 2014 Collection: See All The Looks from the Olsen Twins’ Latest Effort
Fashion darlings Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen gave a private showing of their Spring 2014 collection for The Row yesterday during New York Fashion Week, and it’s another strong collection from the sisters who rule the hip sect of the fashion world with a mighty and uncontested hand.

The collection, which boasts a color palette that strictly adheres to black, white, and rust, draws inspiration from the traditional looks of women from all over the world. There are obvious Middle Eastern influences, even a direct reference to a burqa, as well as some flowing dresses whose patterns seem to draw inspiration from African tribes. We also see the low-slung cross-body bag becoming a big thing come next Spring—just because the Olsens said so.

In short, the Olsens did not disappoint: click through the gallery above to see the collection in its entirety!

Photos Courtesy of The Row

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

A look from The Row's Spring 2014 collection.

