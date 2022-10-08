Dwayne Johnson Wants To a Be a ‘Daddy’ Instead of President—Here’s Why He Isn’t Running For Office

No plans to run. It looks like The Rock isn’t running for President. Dwayne Johnson sat down with Tracy Smith for an upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning to clear up the rumors that he’s running for office for 2024.

In a preview clip of the interview, The Rock explained why he doesn’t want to run. “I will say this, because it requires the B-side to this,” Johnson said. “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy.” He added that it’s the “number one” important thing for him right now. The Black Adam star has three kids: Simone, 21, from a previous marriage and Jasmine, 6 and Tiana, 4 with his wife Lauren Hashian. “Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives. Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter’s growing up, [at] this critical age at this critical time in her life. And that’s what the presidency will do. So my No. 1 priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the No. 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

The Jungle Cruise actor previously expressed interest in running for office after he was a very popular celebrity choice for president. In a poll from 2021, 58% of Americans would have liked to see Johnson as the next president of the United States. In an interview with People during that time, he said, “I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors,” he told PEOPLE then. “In a lot of ways, I’m indebted to our great country for it.”

He continued, “I’m not a politician nor did I ever have political passions. And quite frankly, I’m not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians. But when 46 percent of Americans say they’re in favor of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn.”