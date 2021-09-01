This Sheriff Is The Rock’s Doppelgänger & Even He’s Surprised by How Much They Look Alike

After making headlines as The Rock‘s look-alike, Alabama patrol lieutenant Eric Fields has already gotten an invite to grab drinks with the people’s champ himself—plus, a sweet shout-out on social media.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 49, was just as surprised as fans when he saw a photo of his doppelgänger circulating online. The Jungle Cruise star took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 31 to share his candid reaction, writing, “Oh shit! Wow,” alongside two side-by-side photos of the pair wearing sunglasses and flashing their smiles. Johnson went on to compliment the officer, calling him “way cooler” than him. “Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ’em,” he added,” referring to his small-batch tequila brand.

Fields, 37, first went viral after Alabama’s Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook about a local fan who got to meet the lieutenant after hearing about his uncanny resemblance to The Rock. “This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like “The Rock,” their post read. “Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!”

It didn’t take long after the sheriff’s office post for fans around the world to take note of The Rock’s look-alike—and, according to Fields, it isn’t the first time his resemblance to the former pro wrestler has caused such a stir. The lieutenant sheriff told AL.com that it’s been a “running joke” for years now, with many local fans encouraging him to repeat The Rock’s famous WWE catchphrase, “Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?”

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields told the site. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.” He adds, “I just plan on being me. I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter.”