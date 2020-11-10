‘The Queen’s Gambit’ May Be a Miniseries—But There’s Hope For a Season 2

Since it premiered on Netflix in October, viewers have been dying to know more about The Queen’s Gambit season 2.

The Queen’s Gambit—based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same title—stars Anya Taylor Joy as Beth Harmon, a young woman and chess prodigy in the 1950s and ’60s who is determined to become the greatest chess player in the world. The first season, which consisted of seven episode, followed Beth at different ages of her life, from 5 to 22, as she struggles with emotional issues, drug and alcohol dependency and her past as an orphan. Less than 24 hours after its premiere in October 2020, The Queen’s Gambit already became one of Netflix’s most watched shows for fall. But will there be more? Read about what we know about The Queen’s Gambit season 2 ahead.

Will there be a season 2 of The Queen’s Gambit?

As of writing this, The Queen’s Gambit is not confirmed for season 2. As we explained, the show is based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel, The Queen’s Gambit, and was planned as a miniseries that covered the book’s story from start to finish. Producer William Horberg also told Town & Country in October that he doesn’t plan to continue The Queen’s Gambit after its finale.

“We’ve had a lot of fun talking about what happens tomorrow,” he said. “The last scene feels like a beautiful note to end the show on, so I’m not sure if we want to go on and answer that question. Maybe we can just let the audience imagine what comes next.”

Despite Horberg’s comment, the cast isn’t done with The Queen’s Gambit‘s story just yet. “If I’ve learned anything from being in this industry, it’s never say never,” Taylor-Joy told Town & Country. “I adore the character, and I would certainly come back if I was asked to, but I do think we leave Beth in a good place. I think the rest of her life will surely be an adventure as well, but in the quest that she goes on in this to find some form of peace, just some form of being able to be happy with who she is. I think it ends in a nice place.”

Harry Melling, who played Harry Beltik, also told the magazine, “It’d be good, right, a Queen’s Gambit part two? The place we end in the limited series is the place we end in the book. I don’t know if there can be another one, but stranger things have happened.”

The Queen’s Gambit is available to stream on Netflix.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.