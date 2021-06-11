I Finally Tried TikTok’s Most Viral Cleaning Product—& I’m Hooked

Scroll To See More Images

Most of my For You Page features of Taylor Swift conspiracy theories, Zara try-on hauls and places to grab brunch in New York City. Oh, and a ton of cleaning videos. If that last one seems weird, then sue me!I love watching someone really scrub their place free of dirt and grime, even if I’m watching from my own messy room with zero desire to tidy up. I can’t explain why, but I know I’m not alone—and I’m also not the only person to order The Pink Stuff after seeing it go viral.

I first heard about The Pink Stuff from TikTok sensation Vanesa Amaro, the self-proclaimed Queen of Cleaning who posts videos sharing cleaning tips and clips from her daily life as a housekeeper. Amaro is a total joy to watch and her tips are always bomb, so when she tried out The Pink Stuff and showed off how it eliminated hard water stains and spruced up a stainless steel sink, I knew I needed to snag it.

Luckily, a 17.63oz vat of the stuff is under $10 on Amazon. A little goes a looooong way, so that’s more than you’ll ever need.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

When I went to place an order, I decided to first peruse the reviews—and boy, was I impressed. With a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, this stuff has a whopping 47,592 reviews, so many of which are brimming with positivity and show off impressive Before and After photos.

“I used this product for my stove because it’s one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don’t work for me,” reads one review from a shopper named May. “But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn’t have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà magic!”

I already knew I needed this stuff, but the reviews then drew my attention to an entire The Pink Stuff range—I’m talking foaming bathroom cleaner, a multi-purpose spray and more! At that moment, I vowed to never again buy my cleaning supplies on a whim at my local drugstore. Instead, I’m investing in The Pink Stuff, because, well, it works! And because TikTok told me to, duh.

Below, check out a few other products from The Pink Stuff range and don’t be afraid to do a little spring cleaning this summer. It’s never too late!

The Pink Stuff The Miracle Bathroom Foam Cleaner

TBH, I was more excited about The Miracle Bathroom Foam Cleaner than the cleaning paste, purely because I love a good foaming cleaner. As someone with two roommates and one small, cluttered bathroom, I plan on using this one a lot.

The Pink Stuff The Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner

If you’re ready for a full The Pink Stuff lineup, snag The Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner to use for pretty much everything. This one has earned a permanent spot on my (now very clean) kitchen counter.

The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cream Cleaner

If you want something thicker than a liquid but thinner than the TikTok-viral paste, The Miracle Cream Cleaner will do the trick for polishing up everything from pans to ceramic tiles to rust.

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

I find the cleaning paste works best with a rag or towel as opposed to thin paper towels, so if you need a supply, stock up with this affordable, colorful 12-pack.