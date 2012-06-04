See Emma Watson As A Crazy B In ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ Trailer

If you were an angsty teen at the turn of the millennium, then you probably read The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Well, the trailer for the highly anticipated film has finally arrived and it’s full of everything you imagined.

Logan Lerman plays Charlie and Emma Watson uses her best American accent as Sam. However, it’s Ezra Miller who stands out as Patrick, stealing every scene he’s in. The trailer has the same melancholy tone as the book and the actors do a pretty good job of channeling the characters they’re playing. The only thing missing are scenes from the group’s production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which the posse recreates in the book (amaze!). And, for those of you who read the book, you’ll be delighted to find that it looks like the movie isn’t going to stray too far from the original rendition of the story.

Check out the trailer for the film and let us know if you’re excited to see The Perks of Being a Wallflower by dropping a line or two in the comments section underneath.