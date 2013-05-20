The Only 5 Shoes You Need This Spring: The Glamourai

All this month, we’ve partnered with street style maven and power stylist The Glamourai (Kelly Framel) to bring you 30 Days of Style, featuring a month’s worth of inspiring spring outfits—using just 30 key pieces. Framel has a knack for making unconventional pairings seem utterly wearable—from bold color combinations to inventive layering—and she’s sharing some of her styling tricks in this video series!

As Framel admits, shopping for shoes can sometimes be an “intimidating” affair: “You want to find options that are comfortable and also super-versatile,” says the stylist. On the 30 Days of Style set, Framel selected just five that she felt were essential for the season.

1. A Woven Wedge: “This is such a versatile summer shoe,” says Framel. “The gold makes it really dressy for evening, but the woven wedge allows you to rock it during the day.” Coach Sharrin Wedge, $248; at coach.com

2. A Nude Shoe: “A nude shoe is such a great basic for your wardrobe, because really, you could put it with anything,” says Framel. “What I love about this little suede shoe is that it’s not boring. It’s got a little bit of extra detail with the snakeskin ankle wrap. It’s as versatile as any nude shoe out there, but a lot more interesting.” Ankle-wrap pumps, Jean-Michel Cazabat, $345 at Shopbop.com

3. A T-Strap Flat: “It’s the most classic summer look! It’ll never go out of style, and lately it’s been updated with these cool metallic details.” Target Mossimo Sandals, $19.99 at target.com

4. A Colorful Flat: “I hate wearing heels in the summertime,” admits Framel, “It’s sweaty, it’s icky, it’s gross. So I love collecting fun, colorful flats.” Merona Sandals, $19.99; at target.com; Coach Colorblock Mini Tanner, $268; at dillards.com

5. Sneakers: “This is one of my favorites — it’s kind of an update on the classic Converse style, but funky and fresh.” Superga Classic Sneakers, $65; at jcrew.com

More: See all the outfits Kelly Framel styled for our 30 Days of Style feature!

Video by Alissa Huff