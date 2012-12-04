The One Thing You Need: Graphic Image’s “Python” iPad Case

We have a sneaking suspicion that we’re not the only ones busy compiling our holiday wish-list must-haves at the moment. One item that instantly earned a place in our hearts and a high spot on our lists is this “Python” iPad Case available at Neiman Marcus—always the perfect place to find gift inspiration. We are firm believers that our tech-toys should be equally as fashionable and on point as we are. Besides, it’s about time to ditch your nylon iPad carrier for something a little more durable and timeless that makes a style statement all its own.

What Makes It Different:

The python pattern screams sophistication, while the splash of the vibrant color of your choosing—we love the indigo and fuchsia selections—keep things from getting too serious.

Opt to add a bit of personalized prep to the iPad case by getting your initials engraved on the front.

This is one item that will complete your look—not just act as a peripheral accessory—and can even serve as outfit inspiration.

Why It’s The One Thing:

While we find ourselves adding an assortment of completely unrealistic items to our wish-lists, this piece is simultaneously luxurious and practical.

It also makes for the perfect gift for all those left on your list.

“Python” iPad Case; $135; at neimanmarcus.com

For more information about our relationship with Neiman Marcus click here: cmp.ly/3