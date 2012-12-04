The One Thing You Need: Graphic Image’s “Python” iPad Case

We have a sneaking suspicion that we’re not the only ones busy compiling our holiday wish-list must-haves at the moment. One item that instantly earned a place in our hearts and a high spot on our lists is this “Python” iPad Case available at Neiman Marcus—always the perfect place to find gift inspiration. We are firm believers that our tech-toys should be equally as fashionable and on point as we are. Besides, it’s about time to ditch your nylon iPad carrier for something a little more durable and timeless that makes a style statement all its own.
What Makes It Different:
- The python pattern screams sophistication, while the splash of the vibrant color of your choosing—we love the indigo and fuchsia selections—keep things from getting too serious.
- Opt to add a bit of personalized prep to the iPad case by getting your initials engraved on the front.
- This is one item that will complete your look—not just act as a peripheral accessory—and can even serve as outfit inspiration.
Why It’s The One Thing:
- While we find ourselves adding an assortment of completely unrealistic items to our wish-lists, this piece is simultaneously luxurious and practical.
- It also makes for the perfect gift for all those left on your list.
“Python” iPad Case; $135; at neimanmarcus.com
You can’t carry around such a stylish iPad case with a naked wrist. Try on one of MARC by Marc Jacobs Kate Link or Curb Chain Bracelets for size—pieces of jewelry we’re dying to get, yet perfect to gift this holiday season. The Kate Link Bracelet is equally as timeless and elegant as the “Python” case, coming in gold and silver. Or, head for a more whimsical route by choosing the Kate Curb Chain in either black or rose gold.
MARC by Marc Jacobs Kate Link Bracelet & Kate Curb Chain Bracelet; $128; at neimanmarcus.com
We don’t know about you, but our favorite time to use our iPad is in bed, reading something shortly before drifting off to sleep. Why not make the experience all the more luxurious for you—or anyone on your shopping list—with silk pajamas? Complete with mother-of-pearl buttons, this PJ set oozes cozy refinement (certainly more than that old college football tee you’ve been sporting). We’re head over heels for this saturated peacock shade, but the set is also available in colors like purple, petal pink and more.
Neiman Marcus Tailored Silk Pajamas; $160; at neimanmarcus.com
We needn’t remind you that this is the best season to indulge. So slide into those silk pajamas, download your favorite book on your iPad and snuggle up to a box of deliciously decadent Godiva chocolates (or give one as a gift, if you can stop yourself from sneaking a few treats). The box itself is lavishly decorated with hand-placed Swarovski crystals, so you’ll have something pretty to look at once you’ve done all the damage.
Godiva Luxury Box of Chocolates; $150; at neimanmarcus.com
If you have no use for in iPad case, but you find yourself attracted to the python pattern and vibrant shades, check out the wide-ranging selection of MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Fulton Crossbody Bag instead. This leather bag is available in colors as eccentric as lime, as cocktail-party-appropriate as metallic and as sleek and modern as python-embossed black—you’re sure to find one that fits your personality perfectly.
MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Fulton Crossbody Bag; $188; at neimanmarcus.com