The One Thing I’d Never Wear, From 14 StyleCaster Editors

Let’s not kid ourselves: Each and every one of us use fashion as a means of sending unspoken messages about who we are, or—at least—who we want to be. Usually, that message changes as we get more mature, as trends fall in and out of favor, as we experiment with different looks, or our general taste just shifts.

While most fashion-loving women will cycle through a variety of new styles in her lifetime—our perception of desirable clothing is constantly changing with time—there’s always that one specific item we develop a strong aversion to, one that seems to stick with us through the years.

At StyleCaster, we recently got into a conversation about the one thing we’d never wear, and we thought we should get a larger conversation going.

Keep in mind, these aren’t items we’re telling you—or each other—not to wear. We’d never ever laugh at anyone else from wearing these things—most are quite stylish, they’re just not pieces that jive with each editor’s personal style.

Click through the gallery to see the one thing 14 StyleCaster editors would never wear, and definitely let us know in the comments the things you’d never wear—we really want to know!