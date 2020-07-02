‘The Office’s Stanley Might Be Getting His Own Spinoff Series & We’re So Ready For It

The day that The Office‘s Stanley spinoff happens is going to be even better than pretzel day—and it’s possible it could be happening soon! Actor Leslie David Baker, who played the grumpy Dunder Mifflin salesman Stanley Hudson for all nine seasons of the beloved NBC mockumentary series, revealed a follow-up project of his own on July 1. The prospective series, Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement, seems to pick up right where Stanley’s character left off. There’s only one problem: It appears the show needs our help to get off the ground.

Baker, 62, announced a Kickstarter campaign for the show in a series of videos and statements posted to Instagram. In each video, Baker appeared in-character as Stanley Hudson—though the actor neither confirms nor denies that he’s playing Hudson exactly. Instead, his prospective series is billed as Uncle Stan, which some fans have noted might be an effort to avoid copyright issues with NBC. “I’m sure the implication is that it is Stanley,” commented one Instagram user, “but he can’t outright be Stanley without a cease and desist from NBC is my guess.”

Whether he’s Stanley the salesman or Stan the uncle, Baker is 100% still showing up as the curmudgeon that fans of The Office have come to know and love over the years. According to a statement posted to his account, his character will be following in Stanley’s footsteps after his retirement in Florida.

“After several years of enjoying a relatively uneventful retirement lifestyle, Uncle Stan receives an urgent call for help from his favorite nephew, Lucky: a recent widower with two small children and a motorcycle repair/flower shop in Los Angeles,” reads the statement. “Soon Uncle Stan finds himself dishing out all the support and guidance he has to offer in his new California home.”

The statement also promises that Uncle Stan will see Baker starring in a series “filled with children, personal vendettas, professional rivalries,” and a clash “with the California lifestyle” he newly inhabits.

The only caveat here is that the series needs to be crowdfunded before it can begin filming—and that’s where fans of The Office come in.

The Kickstarter campaign to fund Uncle Stan went live on Thursday, July 2. At the time of writing, it’s backed by a little over $1,000—with roughly $299,000 to go for a total budget of $300,000. Actor and entertainment executive, Sardar Khan, is hosting the campaign in partnership with Leslie David Baker, whose Caput LLC he co-owns with the former Office star. According to the Kickstarter, funds will go toward helping to “ensure that we stick to our scheduled production and reward fulfillment schedule,” and “doing our best to offset any unforeseen risks with production insurance, contingency plans, and frequent communication between our team members, and you, our fans.”

As with any Kickstarter, Uncle Stan’s campaign comes with pledge perks that range from an early preview of the series’ theme song and T-shirts, to an exclusive Blu-Ray bundle of episodes, behind-the-scenes footage, and blooper reels, signed by Baker and the cast. Honestly, even if Uncle Stan doesn’t take off, some of these perks would make for pretty fun collector’s items (you know, for the Stanley stan in your life). Count us in!

The Office Seasons 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix until 2021.