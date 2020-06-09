Steve Carell’s ‘The Office’ Salary Is Way More Than What Michael Scott Made

Scroll To See More Images

Poll a 100 millennials about their favorite TV show, and we’re most will say The Office. The NBC sitcom continues to be a fan-favorite years after its series finale, which makes us wonder about The Office cast salary and how much stars like Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer made on the Emmy-winning series.

The Office premiered in 2005 as the American version of the British comedy of the same title. The series follows the lives of office employees at Dunder Mifflin, a fictional paper sales company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The show went on to run for nine seasons until its finale in 2013. And though it’s been years The Office was on air, the show, thanks to streaming services, continues to find new fans.

For many viewers, The Office is also what made Steve Carell a star. Before he starred in comedies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Anchorman, Carell was Michael Scott on The Office. The show, which is also known as one of the first series to popularize the mockumentary-style comedy, has also been nominated for dozens of Emmys and won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006.

While it’s critical and commercial success was a plug, we’re also sure that The Office cast salary wasn’t bad either. Find out how much six of the main cast members made when the show was on air ahead.

Steve Carell

Net worth: $80 million

Salary: $175,000 per episode

It’s no secret that Carell was the breakout star from The Office. After the show’s first season in 2003, Carell booked roles in blockbuster films like Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Evan Almighty. While he’s a household name now, Carell, who played Dunder Mifflin Regional Manager Michael Scott, didn’t have the same star-level salary in season 1 of The Office. It’s reported that the actor made $87,000 per episode for seasons 1 and 2 before a raise to $175,000 per episode for season 3. It’s unclear what Carell made for the other six seasons, but even if he did still have that $175,000 per episode rate, he would’ve raked in around $3.5 million each season, which is more than a lot of other hit shows out there. Celebrity Net Worth reports that he’s worth $80 million.

John Krasinski

Net worth: $30 million

Salary: $100,000 per episode

Krasinski was another breakout from The Office. He played Dunder Mifflin sales representative Jim Halpert. After his time on The Office, Krasinski went on to star in and direct The Quiet Place and its sequel, as well as lead Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan. As for his Office salary, it’s reported that Krasinski, as well as other supporting actors on the sitcom, made a measly $20,000 per episode for the show’s first three seasons. By season 4, though, Krasinski received a raise fro $100,000 per episode, which would’ve netted him around $2.8 million per season toward the show’s end. His net worth is $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jenna Fischer

Net worth: $16 million

Salary: $100,000 per episode

Fischer played Dunder Mifflin receptionist Pam Beesly. According to Cheat Sheet, Fischer was also included in the $20,000 per episode pay scale for the series’ first three seasons. By season 4, her salary was raised to $100,000 per episode, which would’ve paid her close to $2.8 million per season by The Office‘s end. While on The Office, Fischer starred in films like Blades of Glory and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s worth $16 million.

Rainn Wilson

Net worth: $14 million

Salary: $100,000 per episode

Wilson was a fan favorite on The Office as Dwight Schrute, a salesman and Michael Scott’s assistant at Dunder Mifflin. After The Office, Wilson went on to star in CBS’ Mom and Star Trek: Discovery. Like other supporting cast members, his salary for the first three seasons was likely around $20,000 per episode before a raise to $100,000 for the fourth season. Also like Krasinski and Fischer, it’s unclear what Wilson made for the final seasons of the sitcom, but if he did keep his $100,000 per episode salary, he would’ve netted a paycheck of around $2.8 million each season. His net worth is $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

B.J. Novak

Net worth: $8 million

Salary: $100,000 per episode

Novak starred as Ryan Howard on The Office. Per reports, Novak was in the same group as other supporting actors for the series’ first three seasons, which would’ve paid him $20,000 per episode as an actor. After season 4, he would’ve also received a raise to $100,000 per episode, which would’ve paid him around $2.8 million in the comedy’s final seasons. Still, that’s just Novak’s salary as an actor. Unlike some of his other cast members, Novak was also a writer and an executive producer on the show, which would’ve raised his paychecks from The Office tremendously. Per Celebrity Net Worth, he’s worth $8 million.

Ed Helms

Net worth: $20 million

Salary: $100,000 per episode

While Helms didn’t become a main character until season 6, the actor is still worth a ton of money. Per Celebrity Net Worth, he’s worth $20 million, which likely comes from his role in the blockbuster Hangover movies. In The Office, he plays Andy Bernard, Regional Director in charge of sales at the Stamford branch of Dunder Mifflin. It’s unclear how much he made on the show, but reports estimate that he made the same $100,000 paycheck as other supporting cast members when he became a main character in season 6.