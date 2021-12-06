These Gifts For ‘The Office’ Fans Deserve Their Very Own Dundie Awards

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one show that just keeps on giving, it’s this one—and we can say the same things for these The Office gifts, perfect for fans of the show on any occasion.

The Office aired on NBC from March 2005 to May 2013 for nine seasons and a whopping total of 201 episodes overall. The series, which was based on the 2001 to 2003 BBC series of the same name by Ricky Gervais and Stephan Merchant, was ultimately adapted for American television by The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live writer, Greg Daniels. Starring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and more, the workplace comedy followed the bizarre and often humorous inner workings of a fictional paper company called Dunder Mifflin and its employees in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Though The Office wasn’t an instant hit when it first premiered in 2005, it has since gone on to become one of the most beloved and most-watched sitcoms—and shows, period—across all streaming services.

Given its insane popularity, chances are that you or someone you know would proudly bear the title of a Dunderhead and enjoy one—or let’s face it, all—of The Office gifts we’ve included below. And we promise: Finding a present here will be easier than Michael Scott’s Yankee Swap!

This limited-edition The Office advent calendar comes with 24 miniature Funk Pop! figurines modeled after Dunder Mifflin’s very own staff, including Dwight Schrute, Michael Scott, Pam Beesly, Jim Halpert and many more.

This New York Times bestseller by author Andy Greene tells the behind-the-scenes story of The Office as fans know it today. The oral history includes exclusive interviews and rare details about fan-favorite moments and much, much more.

This Office-inspired coffee mug set makes the perfect gift for your work-spouse—or your real-life spouse, as is eventually the case with lovebirds Jim and Pam.

Hasbro’s classic mystery game of CLUE now comes in a version based on The Office, where fans must work to discover which member of the company killed none other than H.R. rep, Toby Flenderson. (Obviously, our bet’s on Michael.)

Feel like a member of the actual Dunder Mifflin crew with this cozy beanie bearing the official company logo and color.

If you’re ready to upgrade your real-life job into feeling like an episode of The Office, consider slapping this label onto your own cubicle or door for the full boss experience.

It’s always a hilarious option to gift someone their very own Dundie Award—whether they’re winning Hottest in the Office or, uh, Extreme Repulsiveness (sorry, Toby).

If Dwight happens to be your favorite character, you can’t go wrong with these Schrute Farm socks inspired by the character’s very own farm and residence.

Now that The Office is only available to stream on Peacock, it’s not a bad idea to gift this complete series box set so that you never have to worry about streaming costs again.

This stemless wine glass is emblazoned with one of Michael Scott’s most hilarious turns of phrase from The Office—and it’s perfect even if your response is the same as Stanley’s (who, may we quote, only has “a glass of red wine with dinner about once a week.

Ask a dozen fans of The Office what their favorite moment from the show is, and chances are, most of them will say the one where Kevin spills his famous chili. If you know, if you know. So, why not commemorate the scene with this soft T-Shirt from Etsy.

Yes, we all already have way too many tote bags than we need—but there’s always space for one more, especially if it’s this Office alphabet tote.

Want passengers to crack up the moment they take a seat in your car? Look no further than this Prison Mike, Dwight and Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. car freshener set.

For the mega fan out there, you can finally get your very own Serenity by Jan candle. And don’t worry—we promise it smells way better than the real thing.

These potholders come with illustrations of every member of The Office and their many hilarious quotes, so that even cooking can be a joy.

