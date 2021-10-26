These ‘Office’ Advent Calendars Include Collectibles Inspired by Jim & Pam, Dwight & More

Scroll To See More Images

Calling all dunderheads! This year, consider getting the gift of one of these Office advent calendars for yourself—or for someone who loves watching Michael Scott be the world’s “best” boss as much as you do. (While the love we share for The Office is clear as day, that bit about Michael Scott is, of course, very debatable).

For those who haven’t used an advent calendar before, here’s what to know about these easy-to-gift holiday presents. There are advent calendars for just about every fandom these days—from Marvel, to Star Wars, and obviously, if you’re reading this, The Office. They all work in pretty much the same way: Advent calendars contain around 25 compartments to be opened up one by one as you count down the 25 days to Christmas. While the contents of each compartment will vary from advent calendar to advent calendar, they typically include small trinkets, ornaments and other holiday-themed surprises that fans of their respective theme will be sure to appreciate. Advent calendars make a great gift for anyone who likes to make the most of the holiday season, as they give you something to look forward to every day before Christmas—and not just Christmas Day itself!

In the case of these Office advent calendars, fans of the series will find tiny gifts inspired by every member of the Dunder Mifflin staff. That includes salesman and jokester, Jim Halpert, his Office Wife-turned real-life wife, Pam Beesly, suckup Dwight Schrute and, of course, the boss man himself, Michael Scott. Check out some of The Office advent calendars available for pre-order and purchase this year below.

This year, Funko Pop! is releasing a limited-edition Office-themed advent calendar for the first time ever. The Funko Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar from The Office contains 24 compartments the contain the same number of Funko Pocket Pop! figures inspired by the entire Dunder Mifflin team. Each new door will reveal a different employee from the series—whether that’s Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesly, Darryl Philbin, Jan Levinson or Jim Halpert. Funko Pocket Pop! figures always go on to become treasured collectibles for fans, so we recommend grabbing this advent calendar before it sells out for good. The Funko Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar from The Office is available to pre-order from Amazon now, and will be released on November 22, 2021.

Dunder Mifflin’s 12 Days of Socks

For The Office fan who’s looking to keep their feet toasty this holiday season, consider gifting this The Office 12 Days of Socks advent calendar. This advent calendar makes the perfect mid-December pick-me-up for fans of the series, as it features 12 pairs of socks in total—including eight pairs of ankle socks and four pairs of crew socks—featuring famous phrases that any fan of The Office will be sure to recognize.