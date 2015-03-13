20 of the Best Dressed Guys to Follow on Instagram

Ladies, we have some men you need to meet. No, they’re not good-looking guys from Tinder, and we have no plans to set you up on any dates. Instead, these are the men you should look too for outfit inspiration–and a dose of eye candy, natch.
We trawled Instagram to round-up the most stylish street style photographers, menswear bloggers, musicians, artists, writers, buyers, and models. Like our favorite female Instagram stars, these guys have each got their own unique style: From the suave and dapper to the urban and indie, these are the 20 best dressed boys to follow on Instagram.
1. Matthew Zorpas: Creative consultant and men’s style blogger.
2. Justin Livingston: Fashion and lifestyle blogger at scoutsixteen.com.
3. Brian Sacawa: Musician, writer, and menswear blogger at hespokestyle.com.
4. Adam Gallagher: Menswear blogger at iamgalla.com.
5. Tommy Ton: Street style photographer.
6. Bruce Pask: Men’s fashion director at Bergdorf Goodman.
7. Simon Hancock: Australian blogger at mrsimonhancock.com.
8. Jonathan Daniel Pryce: London-based author and photographer.
9. Tommy Lei: Menswear blogger at mybelonging.com.
Sharing 5 platinum blonde secrets now live on: http://bit.ly/mbxsouthpaw For a chance to win a free cut for you and a friend, simply follow me and @southpawlosangeles. Then leave a comment below with your hair troubles and tag 2-3 friends for them to do the same. Each comment counts as one entry – so comment away! Giveaway ends this Friday, 11:59PM.
10. Johannes Huebl: Model and husband to Olivia Palermo.
11. Joshua Kissi: Fashion blogger, photographer, and artist.
12. Anthony Urbano: Menswear blogger at closetfreaksblog.com.
13. Brad Goreski: Celebrity fashion stylist and TV personality.
14. Zac and Jordan Stenmark: Australian twin models.
15. Bryan Grey Yambao: Fashion blogger at bryanboy.com.
16. Sergio Ines: Fashion blogger at whatmyboyfriendwore.com.
Casual Monday's Shirt by @levis Watch from @uniformwares Bracelet by @caputoandco Pants from @topshopsouthafrica Shoes from @dune_london For sartorial secrets and all things dapper visit www.whatmyboyfriendwore.com For a look into my everyday life follow my personal account @Sergio_Ines For fashion wisdom, random thoughts and lots of give aways follow me on twitter at @whatmybfwore #Menswear #MensStyle #MensFashion #WMBW
17. Sean Santiago: Menswear blogger at thisfruitblogs.com.
18. Marcel Floruss: Menswear personal style blogger at onedapperstreet.com.
19. Jason Dundas: Australian model and TV personality.
20. Danilo Carnevale: Menswear style blogger at dcthebeautylover.com.
@menwithclass Joint sinergy w/ @cappellificiobiellese This high quality brand started in Valle Cervo, a small valley in the north of Piemonte (Italy) all the way back in 1935. In that period hats production was very important in their small villages.They have been working through the archives pictures, photos and patterns. Shop this brand at @finaest #danilocarnevale #hat #cappellificiobiellese #finaest danilocarnevale.com