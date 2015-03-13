20 of the Best Dressed Guys to Follow on Instagram

Ladies, we have some men you need to meet. No, they’re not good-looking guys from Tinder, and we have no plans to set you up on any dates. Instead, these are the men you should look too for outfit inspiration–and a dose of eye candy, natch.

We trawled Instagram to round-up the most stylish street style photographers, menswear bloggers, musicians, artists, writers, buyers, and models. Like our favorite female Instagram stars, these guys have each got their own unique style: From the suave and dapper to the urban and indie, these are the 20 best dressed boys to follow on Instagram.

1. Matthew Zorpas: Creative consultant and men’s style blogger.

2. Justin Livingston: Fashion and lifestyle blogger at scoutsixteen.com.

3. Brian Sacawa: Musician, writer, and menswear blogger at hespokestyle.com.

4. Adam Gallagher: Menswear blogger at iamgalla.com.

5. Tommy Ton: Street style photographer.

6. Bruce Pask: Men’s fashion director at Bergdorf Goodman.

7. Simon Hancock: Australian blogger at mrsimonhancock.com.

8. Jonathan Daniel Pryce: London-based author and photographer.

9. Tommy Lei: Menswear blogger at mybelonging.com.

10. Johannes Huebl: Model and husband to Olivia Palermo.

11. Joshua Kissi: Fashion blogger, photographer, and artist.

12. Anthony Urbano: Menswear blogger at closetfreaksblog.com.

13. Brad Goreski: Celebrity fashion stylist and TV personality.

14. Zac and Jordan Stenmark: Australian twin models.

15. Bryan Grey Yambao: Fashion blogger at bryanboy.com.

16. Sergio Ines: Fashion blogger at whatmyboyfriendwore.com.

17. Sean Santiago: Menswear blogger at thisfruitblogs.com.

18. Marcel Floruss: Menswear personal style blogger at onedapperstreet.com.

19. Jason Dundas: Australian model and TV personality.

20. Danilo Carnevale: Menswear style blogger at dcthebeautylover.com.