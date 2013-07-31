The 10 Most Shocking Celebrity Diet and Weight Loss Secrets

Stars—they aren’t really like us. When we’re looking to drop a few fast pounds, we head to the gym for a quick workout a few times a week (or at least we say we will, then sit on the couch watching “Law & Order” instead), but celebrities spend a good part of their lives focusing on intense fitness regimens and diets in order to appear perfect at all times. Sometimes, however, they take it to extremes that are just plain crazy. Below, we’ve complied the 10 most shocking (and downright weird) celebrity diet and weight loss secrets.

1. Jessica Alba: The 31-year-old actress confessed to Net-A-Porter’s magazine The Edit that she had difficulty bouncing back, body-wise, after giving birth to her children Haven and Honor. “I wore a double corset day and night for three months. It was sweaty, but worth it.” she said. “It was brutal; it’s not for everyone.” Yeah, definitely not for us.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow: To lose weight before promoting “Iron Man 2,” Paltrow doubled up on sessions with trainer Tracy Anderson and stuck to a strict diet. Every morning, she drank a glass of kale juice after her workout, then had a low-carb Mountain Valley wrap for lunch, and then turkey kale soup for dinner. She also allowed herself a glass of kale juice and a few almonds in the afternoon. Talk about living on the edge.

3. Jennifer Aniston: The 44-year-old A-lister has a killer figure—but it didn’t happen overnight. Aside from working out daily, Aniston once went on a baby food diet after being advised to do so by trainer Tracy Anderson. Anderson explained: “Liquid cleanses do help you lose weight, but you will gain more the next week. I wanted something where you can eliminate toxicity and break bad habits but still have your digestive system going. That’s when the baby food cleanse was born. You get to eat all day these little puree things, and the chocolate pudding I did is pretty killer.” We’re sure it was killer, but it’s still food made for babies.

Aniston’s also no stranger to dieting for movie roles. “I was on a very like, you know, greens and vegetables and lean proteins and kale,” Aniston said of her diet to play a stripper in “We’re the Millers.” “When I really wanted to have a cheat day, I had to have a kale chip,” she admitted. Doesn’t sound like a cheat day to us!

4. Padma Lakshmi: The “Top Chef” host may claim to gain 10 to 15 pounds when she’s filming the cooking competition, but when it came time to drop her baby weight, the 42-year-old didn’t mess around. She stated: “I woke up at 6 a.m., I nursed. Then I ran up and down 70 flights of stairs. Then I had breakfast, then went to the gym and lifted weights for an hour. Then I walked home.” Fun day.

5. Anne Hathaway: When it came time to film “Les Misérables,” Hathaway had to slim down to play the character Fantine, a destitute factory worker who turns to prostitution and eventually dies in the film. So, she lost weight by eating two twin squares of dried oatmeal paste a day and nothing else. And that’s how you win as Oscar, ladies.

6. Christina Aguilera: Aguilera reportedly got her body in prime form thanks to the “color diet,” which only allows followers eat foods of one specific color every day. For example, Monday would be white foods—so you could only eat things like cauliflower and white beans. Do colored M&Ms count?

7. Elizabeth Hurley: The British supermodel is 47 years old and still looks impeccable, so what’s her secret to staying slim? Whenever she wants to loose weight, she drinks at least six cups of watercress soup a day. Um, ew.

8. Snooki: These days, “Jersey Shore” star Snooki is trim as can be—but it took work to reach her goal weight. To get down to 100 pounds, she embraced the gimmicky “cookie diet”—which allows six 90-calorie cookies per day plus a tiny meal. No word on whether the “meal” consisted of straight vodka shots at a beachside bar.

9. Beyoncé: While cleanses are always popular, Beyoncé took it to another level. To lose 20 pounds in two weeks before filming “Dreamgirls,” Bey exclusively swigged a concoction of fresh lime or lemon juice, maple syrup, and cayenne pepper mixed with water 6 to 12 times a day, as well as an herbal laxative tea. Sounds healthy! To be fair, she’s since said she’d never do it again.

10. Mo’Nique: The comedian turned Oscar winner was famous for her full frame, but recently dropped over 50 pounds by working out five times a week. These weren’t just any old workouts though: She did a variety of exercises including boxing, weight training, sprinting, jogging, pull-ups, and football drills. Hey, if you want to look like a linebacker, you have to act like one.