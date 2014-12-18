The 18 Most Shocking Celebrity Splits of 2014

Scroll To See More Images

Celebrity relationships obviously can’t be sustained. Okay, that might be a bit of an overstatement, but it certainly feels that way considering the volume of famous-people break ups taking place on what seems like a daily basis. While some celebrity splits are wholly predictable (ahem, Jennifer Lopez and her twentysomething boy-toy Casper Smart), others take Hollywood—and the rest of us—by surprise (Amy Poehler and Will Arnett, sniff.)

This year also brought with it a break up that’ll go down in history thanks to the way it was announced. Yes, we’re talking about Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who inducted the term “conscious uncoupling” into the pop culture lexicon forever, as well as splits from stars who have been married for decades (Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn; Téa Leoni and David Duchovny) and so many more.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

By now, you’ve probably cracked a few “conscious uncoupling” jokes yourself, after the Oscar winner and the Coldplay frontman used the term to announce their breakup in March, after a decade of marriage. In true Gwyneth form, the actress took to her eye-roll-inducing lifestyle blog GOOP to announce the news, and—unbeknownst to her at the time, probably—sealed her fate as one of the most pretentious celebrities in history.

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart

It’s no secret that Lopez, 45, loves younger men, so it wasn’t terribly shocking when she took up with the aspiring actor in 2011, just three months after separating from third husband Marc Anthony. After a relatively lengthy affair—around two and a half years—it was rumored Smart, 27, was texting transsexuals (people in Hollywood are weird, man) and the two called it quits this summer, though they’ve been spotted together since and maintain they’re still pals.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett

This celebrity split was a surprise, given how relatively stable the two comedic actors seemed, but alas, the two filed divorce papers in April after 11 years of marriage and two kids.

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton

Despite the fact that these two had been together since they were teenagers—and gushed about each other ad nauseum—they split up. While the reasons are technically unclear, Star maintained that Patton and Thicke were involved in a consensual ongoing three-way sexual relationship with a female massage therapist, and Paula walked in on she and Robin and getting busy without her. Not in the rule book, apparently.

Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy

The actress, 35, started dating the Muse lead singer in 2010, and got engaged in 2011. Three months after that, they had a son named Bingham, but things obviously didn’t work out for the pair, who split in December.

Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult

Lawrence and Hoult started dating in 2011 but split in January 2013, before getting back together in July 2013. Sure enough, they broke it off for good in August. Jen rebounded quickly with Chris Martin, before reportedly splitting with him as well in the fall.

Naya Rivera and Big Sean

This Hollywood couple bit the dust in April, just six months after they announced their engagement. The news followed reports that Sean, 26, cheated on the 27-year-old “Glee” star, who rebounded swiftly, marrying model Ryan Dorsey in July.

Kelly Osbourne and Matthew Mosshart

After meeting at Kate Moss’s wedding to Jamie Hince in 2011, these two announced their engagement in July 2013, but called it quits in January 2014.

Robin Wright and Ben Foster

The world cheered for the superhot 48-year-old “House of Cards” star when she bagged the 34-year-old actor, but after being engaged for 10 months, things went south and they broke it off. Wright was previously married to Sean Penn, and met Foster on the set of the 2011 movie “Rampart.”

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa

Despite their flashy red carpet antics, these two weren’t destined to be together for the long haul, apparently. After welcoming a son, Sebastian, and tying the knot in 2013, these two called it quits in the fall of 2014.

Jewel and Ty Murray

What the hell is going in with famous people and touchy-feely phrases to announce their divorces? First, Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled, then Jewel announced her divorce from rodeo star Ty Murray with a blog post in July that included phrases like “thoughtful and tender undoing of ourselves,” and “undoing ourselves stich by stich, and releasing each other with love.”

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas

After 18 years of marriage (and one very visible tattoo), Griffith filed for divorce from Banderas in June, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo

The singers dated for three years before Derulo dumped the “American Idol” champ—wait for it—over the phone in September. Classy guy!

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb

Nick, who? After these two called in quits in May, Sofia rebounded with hunky Joe Manganiello. Upgrade!

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie

A rep for the actress told People in January that the two “mutually decided (on) an amicable separation.” Duff and Comrie, a former NHL player, tied the knot in 2010 and have a son.

Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn

Sad! After 13 years of marriage the actress and former NFL player “amicably” separated in November.

Téa Leoni and David Duchovny

This year also saw another long-term couple pull the plug for good: David officially filed for divorce in June, after breaking up and making up several times since 2008. The fact that he was treated for sex addiction in 2011 probably didn’t help matters.

Adriana Lima and Marko Jaric

The Victoria’s Secret Angel and former NBA player tied the knot in 2009, and announced their separation in May 2014. Finding a new man will probably be so hard for the 32-year-old bombshell.