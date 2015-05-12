An Animated Guide to the Most Popular Slang Terms of 2015

Nothing will make you feel as old as when you’re around members of Generation Z (yes, we had to Google “word for for generation after Millennials” to figure out what they’re called.) A main differentiator driving this group of social-media addicted teens is their ever-evolving lingo. New slang terms come up daily, and—with the sharing-obsessed Snapchat and Vine generation—get spread at lighting speed like a disease (literally viral!)

And with the Oxford Dictionary officially adding terms like “yolo,” “cray,” and “adorbs” to the official English language, there seems to be no end in sight for pop slang infiltrating our lexicon.

Today, we’re here to help define and break down the most used 2015 terms that you should know (or at least, pretend to know). One of our brilliant creators, artist John McLaughlin has designed a series of GIFs to entertain you along the way. And if knowing the meanings behind these words still doesn’t help you turn up with your squad and be less basic, at least you’ll be fully aware of what the teenagers are calling you. Here we go!

“Bae”

Definition: A word used to describe a crush, boyfriend, girlfriend, or best friend. Stands for “before anyone else” but could also be argued to be a shortened version of “babe.

Used in a sentence: “Bae is looking so good tonight.” or “I can’t wait to go home and snuggle with bae.” “Turnt Up”

Definition: A phrase coined by Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J that means to go crazy at a party or the club, typically while intoxicated. Usually followed by doing regrettable things captured on SnapChat.

Used in a sentence: “Get your best outfit on and be ready for the best party of your life — we’re getting turnt up tonight!” “Selfie Stick”

Definition: A long metal device with a phone camera on one end and a really annoying person on the other. Used to capture a photo of yourself from a far away angle, oftentimes obtrusive to the regular flow of the general public.

Used in a sentence: “I asked for a selfie-stick for my birthday so I can get perfect Kim Kardashian angles.” “Basic”

Definition: A word used to describe a girl who is only interested in things mainstream, popular, and trending. Typically used to describe your personality as boring, bland or uninteresting. Also used to describe ubiquitous pieces of clothing at the Gap, which is a shockingly accurate analogy.

Used in a sentence: “There is nothing special about her at all—she’s supes basic.” “IDFWU”

Definition: A phrase that stemmed from Big Sean’s hit “I Don’t F**k With You,” meaning you want absolutely nothing to do with that bitch. Your hatred for that person, place or thing flows so deeply that you don’t even want to harbor negative feelings towards it, you want complete disconnection from it.

Used in a sentence: “He told me he wanted to get back together, and I was like IDFWU.” “On Fleek”

Definition: A phrase to describe something that is on point or perfect. Originally started on Vine when a girl used it to describe her perfect eyebrows.

Used in a sentence: “I really want Cara Delevigne’s eyebrows. They’re always on fleek.” “Thirsty”

Definition: A word to describe someone who is desperately seeking attention in the most extreme way. Signs you might be speaking to a thirsty person include heavy namedropping, humblebrags, and a constant seeking of approval from others.

Used in a sentence: “He’s asked everyone for an invitation to a party he’s clearly not invited to — how thirsty can one guy be?” “Squad”

Definition: A word to describe your regular clique of friends. Less likely to be used in conversation as much as in either a hip hop song or an Instagram caption #squad for a group picture at Coachella, nightclub, or Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s friends group.

Used in a sentence: “Our squad is rolling in deep tonight.” “Yaassss”

Definition: Simply an alternate way to say “yes” with ten times more enthusiasm. Used to put complete support and faith in whatever it’s referring to, and often accompanied by a loud hand clap.

Used in a sentence: “YAAAS BITCH YAAAS.” “AF”

Definition: An acronym for “as fuck” used as an adjective to exaggerate.

Used in a sentence: “I’m excited AF to see Rihanna when she goes on tour this summer” or “Sorry, but that movie was boring AF.” “Memeophobia”

Definition: A distinct, 21st century fear that a photograph or video posted on a social network medium will go viral and you will forever be immortalized in internet infamy. Also describes anyone in the financial or legal fields. Used in a sentence: Ever since the Golden Globes captured her ugly cry face, Chrissy Teigen has developed memeophobia. “Dat Ass Doe”

Definition: A catchphrase used to emphasize that something is awesome. Also used to describe someone whose personality isn’t so great, but they have a nice booty.

Used in a sentence: “She drives me insane, but dat ass doe.”

