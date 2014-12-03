The Most Popular Baby Names of 2014 Are Sophia and Jackson

Naming a baby is a big deal, and while some parents name their children based on family traditions, or a favorite TV or book character, for the most part baby names are a subconscious reaction to baby name trends (ever find it strange why so many girls in your high school class were named Liz?).

What are the most popular baby names of 2014? According to BabyCenter.com, which just released its annual list of the most popular baby names of the year, Sophia and Jackson are on a role, and topped the baby name list for the second year in a row. New names to enter into the top ten include Madelyn, Caden, and Logan.

Just like hemlines and “it” actresses of the moment, though, one year you’re in, and the next year you could be out when it comes to popular names—seriously, when was the last time someone named their kid Beatrice or Arthur—so who knows what next year will bring.

Here, the names that broke into the top 10 in 2014:

10 most popular girl names of 2014

1. Sophia

2. Emma

3. Olivia

4. Ava

5. Isabella

6. Mia

7. Zoe

8. Lily

9. Emily

10. Madelyn

10 most popular boy names of 2014

1. Jackson

2. Aiden

3. Liam

4. Lucas

5. Noah

6. Mason

7. Ethan

8. Caden

9. Jacob

10. Logan

Are you surprised by the popular names right now? Weigh in below in the comments.