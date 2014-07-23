StyleCaster
Share

The 40 Most Naked Bathing Suits From Miami Swim Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 40 Most Naked Bathing Suits From Miami Swim Week

by
6 Shares
The 40 Most Naked Bathing Suits From Miami Swim Week
42 Start slideshow

If there’s one thing we’ve learned during the last few months, it’s that we’re living a world that’s more naked than ever.

MORE: The 20 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Pics of All Time

Case in point: Kim Kardashian stepping out in tops that are so plunging her breasts are fully exposed; Rihanna wearing a totally sheer dress on a red carpet with nothing underneathLea Michele who regularly posts  photos of her bare butt to Instagram; and more than one starlet wearing dresses that expose a shocking amount of T&A. And that’s just the last month alone! It seems the naked trend is also carrying over to the world of swimwear, as evidenced by some very revealing bathing suits spotted during Miami Swim Week.

MORE: 13 Pics That Prove Side-Butt is the New Sideboob

Yes, we know that if public nakedness has a legit place it’s with swimwear, but these numbers are so bare, so low-cut, and so skimpy we kinda have to wonder: Who’s really wearing them?

Click through the gallery above to see the 40 most naked bathing suits from Miami Swim Week, and let us know: Would YOU wear any? 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 42

A racy look from Minimale Animale's runway.

A model during Indah's runway.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Indah

A look from Frankie's Bikinis runway

A model's exposed butt during the Luli Fama show 

Photo: Frazer Harrison

A racy look from Minimale Animale's runway.

A model during Indah's runway.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Indah

A racy look from Minimale Animale's runway.

Model Kelly Rohrbach at the Beach Bunny Featuring The Blonds show 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TRESemme

A racy look from Minimale Animale's runway.

A model during Indah's runway.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Indah

A low-cut look at Cia Martima

A model during Indah's runway.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Indah

A look from the Wildfox runway. 

A model walks the runway during Luli Fama show. 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Luli Fama

A look from Luli Fama's runway

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Luli Fama

A model during the Luli Fama show. 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Luli Fama

A look from Luli Fama 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Luli Fama

A look from Luli Fama 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Luli Fama

A look from the Belusso runway

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Belusso

A look from Caffé Swimwear's runway

A skimpy look from Meegan Elizabeth Hawaii

Photo: Larry Marano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

A racy look from Minimale Animale's runway.

A model at Meegan Elizabeth Hawaii 

Photo: Larry Marano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

A racy look from Minimale Animale's runway.

A look from the Belusso show 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Belusso

A racy look from Minimale Animale's runway.

A look from Frankie's Bikinis runway

A look from Wildfox's runway

A look from Delores Cortes' runway

A look from Wildfox

Frankie's Bikinis

Wildfox

Wildfox

Wildfox

Frankie's Bikinis

Frankie's Bikinis

A racy look from Minimale Animale's runway.

Frankie's Bikinis

A racy look from Minimale Animale's runway.

A look from Cia Martitima

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Instagram Insta-Glam: Purple Hair

Instagram Insta-Glam: Purple Hair
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share