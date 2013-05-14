StyleCaster
Share

20 Amazing Fashion Moments From The Cannes Film Festival

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Amazing Fashion Moments From The Cannes Film Festival

Spencer Cain
by

Every year around this time, we tend to get a bit sad thinking about the fact that red carpet season has officially concluded, and we only have a summer of lackluster movie premieres to look forward to. But then we remember: The Cannes Film Festival is on the horizon!

Held every May, Cannes is one of the most prestigious film festivals around, evidenced by the scores of A-listers that flock to France with tons of couture and high-style outfits in tow.

With the festival officially kicking off tomorrow, we decided to celebrate by taking a look back at the most memorable fashion moments on Cannes’ countless red carpets. From Diane Kruger‘s jaw-dropping Christian Dior gown she wore last year to Madonna‘s intricate beaded Chanel ensemble that she rocked back in 2008, there’s no shortage of over-the-top fashion statements at Cannes.

Something about the chic French air clearly makes everyone cast aside their desire for comfort and throw on a gown with more sequins than New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

Click through the slideshow above for the most memorable Cannes fashion!

MORE: The 30 Most Memorable Met Gala Fashion Moments

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share