The Most-Googled Fashion Questions of 2014

Google’s 14th Annual “Year in Search” results have just been released, and it reveals what we all looked up in 2014, including the top trending fashion question you asked. First on the list is “how to wear a scarf,” followed by what to wear to a wedding, what to wear to a job interview, what to wear on a first date, and what to wear to a concert.

But it’s not just special occasion-style that we needed Google’s help on this year. Ways to wear wardrobe staples also topped the list, with “how to wear a beanie,” and “what to wear with leggings,”and “how to wear ankle boots,” coming next on the lineup of most-searched fashion questions.

We also spent time this year searching for celebrities’ red carpet style. Unsurprisingly, of all this year’s outfits, Rihanna‘s were the most searched (her nipple-baring look at the CFDA Awards probably helped), followed by red carpet snaps of Lorde, Lupita Nyong’o, Madonna, Pharrell Williams, Zendaya, Ben Kingsley (?!), Solange Knowles, LeBron James and Kesha.

It also looks like 2014 was a good year for Googling Jennifer Lawrence. Between a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it romance with Chris Martin, and the release of the latest “Hunger Games” flick, Jen managed to get the edge over runner-up Kim Kardashian as the most-searched celebrity of 2014 (Kim and Kanye‘s wedding did come out on top as most searched celebrity wedding however.) Tracy Morgan, Ray Rice, Tony Stewart, and Iggy Azalea followed next on the roundup of searched celebrities.

Clearly the lists of most-searched celebrities and red carpet looks aren’t all that shocking—these are the moments we remember talking about all year. What did surprise, however, were the fashion designers who trended. Aéropostale came in first place as the designer you wanted to know more about this year, probably thanks to the mall staple’s collaboration with mega-vlogger Bethany Mota, who has over two million Twitter followers and nearly 4.5 million on Instagram.

Kate Spade came in second, followed by Oscar de la Renta (who passed away this year), Rachel Roy, L’Wren Scott, Valentino, Alexander Wang, and prom staple Sherri Hill. Edith Flagg, a 94-year-old fashion designer who pioneered the use of polyester and passed away in August, rounded out the list.

Absent from this year’s list of trending designers are Versace and Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung and Givenchy, who were trending on the 2013 list, but seemed to have slipped this year.

