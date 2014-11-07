It’s strange to think of a landmark as well-known as Buckingham Palace as somebody’s home. The history, the legacy, the sheer amount of daily visitors—But at the end of the day, that’s really what it is. And boy is it worth a pretty penny.

A new study by CompareCamp.com has located the 10 most expensive homes in the world, with Queen Elizabeth’s abode leading the pack at $1.55 billion. That’s billion… like… NINE zeroes. It was originally built as a private “large townhouse” for the Duke of Buckingham in 1703, but was acquired by King George III nearly 60 years later and became the British monarchy’s official London home. With 775 rooms, we’d say it more than lives up to it’s reputation.

The list features homes across the world, from Montana to Mumbai, whose owners run the gamut from self-made technology billionaires (like Oracle founder Larry Ellison) to good ol’ fashioned filthy rich socialites (like Brazilian philanthropist Lily Safra). They have koi ponds, tea rooms, and parking for 20 cars. They have 90-foot long dining rooms, staffs of 600, and countless helipads, pools and anything a sprightly young Billionaire could ever dream of.

Check out the full list of the World’s Most Expensive Homes—and all of their crazy amenities—below: