The 6 Most Controversial Couples Attending the Met Gala

You might think the most important part of the Met Gala is what gown you show up in—and while that’s certainly true, there’s another key factor that can make or break your red carpet appearance: Who you’re accompanied by.

Traditionally, designers attend the event with a lovely model, actress or musician who’s decked out in their brand (this year, Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci is taking Rooney Mara, Tory Burch is taking Jessica Alba, and Michael Kors is taking Jennifer Lopez)—but some romantic couples also walk the red carpet together.

Tonight’s Met Gala has a far more interesting guest list than years past, with a slew of somewhat surprising attendees from Kim Kardashian (who was reportedly banned from the big night in 2012) to disgraced golfer Tiger Woods.

Just so you’re prepared, we’ve composed a list of the most controversial couples of the night. Click through the slideshow and let us know who you’re most excited to see!

