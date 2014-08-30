The Month in Boobs: 20 Stars Who Flaunted Their Assets in August

August is officially coming to a close (that went fast!), and it’s time for our monthly roundup of celebrity boobs!

Between celebrities who stepped out to events like the Emmy Awards and the VMAs, on red carpets, and Kim Kardashian once again proving to the world that she won’t stand for being anything less than a MILF, starlets certainly weren’t shy about flaunting their assets all month.

Click through the gallery to see 30 photos of top celebrities baring their boobs in August!