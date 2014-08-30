The Month in Boobs: 20 Stars Who Flaunted Their Assets in August

August is officially coming to a close (that went fast!), and it’s time for our monthly roundup of celebrity boobs!
Between celebrities who stepped out to events like the Emmy Awards and the VMAs, on red carpets, and Kim Kardashian once again proving to the world that she won’t stand for being anything less than a MILF, starlets certainly weren’t shy about flaunting their assets all month.
Click through the gallery to see 30 photos of top celebrities baring their boobs in August!
Kim Kardashian in Balmain at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on August 24
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV
Aubrey O'Day at 'an event in L.A. on August 23
Photo:
Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images
Amber Rose at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on August 24
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev at the VMAs on August 24
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Tamera Mowry-Housley an Emmy awards nominee event on August 25
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Kim at an event in LA on August 20
Photo:
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for VIOLET GREY
Rita Ora at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards August 24
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere at the Emmy Awards on August 25
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Demi Lovatoat the MTV Video Music Awards on August 24
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Jamie Chung at the premiere of 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' on August 19
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Adrianne Curry in Las Vegas on August 15
Photo:
David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas
Emmanuelle Chriqui at a premiere in Hollywood on August 14
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Crackle
Iggy Azalea at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on August 24
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Rita Ora attends at a DKNY event in New York
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for DKNY
Nicki Minaj at the VMAs on August 24
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lucy Hale attends at the Teen Choice Awards on August 10
Photo:
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Kristen Wiig attends at the Emmys on August 25
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Lea Michele attends an Emmy nominee celebration on August 23
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Variety
Lucy Liu at an HBO Emmy after-party on August 25
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Katherine Heigl at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 25
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Model and actress Irina Shayk at the "Hercules" press conference on August 21
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Ariana Grande performs on NBC's 'Today' on August 29
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images