StyleCaster
Share

The Month in Boobs: 20 Stars Who Flaunted Their Assets in August

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Month in Boobs: 20 Stars Who Flaunted Their Assets in August

by
The Month in Boobs: 20 Stars Who Flaunted Their Assets in August
22 Start slideshow

August is officially coming to a close (that went fast!), and it’s time for our monthly roundup of celebrity boobs!

MORE: The 20 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

Between celebrities who stepped out to events like the Emmy Awards and the VMAs, on red carpets, and Kim Kardashian once again proving to the world that she won’t stand for being anything less than a MILF, starlets certainly weren’t shy about flaunting their assets all month.

MORE: Why Kim K. is Responsible for Hollywood’s Butt Obsession

Click through the gallery to see 30 photos of top celebrities baring their boobs in August!

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 22

Kim Kardashian in Balmain at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on August 24

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV

Aubrey O'Day at 'an event in L.A. on August 23

Photo: Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images

Amber Rose at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on August 24

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 Nina Dobrev at the VMAs on August 24

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Tamera Mowry-Housley an Emmy awards nominee event on August 25

Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Kim at an event in LA on August 20

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for VIOLET GREY

 Rita Ora at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards August 24

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere at the Emmy Awards on August 25

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Demi Lovatoat the MTV Video Music Awards on August 24

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Jamie Chung at the premiere of 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' on August 19

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adrianne Curry in Las Vegas on August 15

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Emmanuelle Chriqui at a premiere in Hollywood on August 14

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Crackle

 Iggy Azalea at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on August 24

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

 Rita Ora attends at a DKNY event  in New York

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for DKNY

Nicki Minaj at the VMAs on August 24

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lucy Hale attends at the Teen Choice Awards on August 10

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig attends at the Emmys on August 25

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Lea Michele attends an Emmy nominee celebration on August 23

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Variety

Lucy Liu at an HBO Emmy after-party on August 25

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Katherine Heigl at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 25

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Model and actress Irina Shayk at the "Hercules" press conference on August 21

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Ariana Grande performs on NBC's 'Today' on August 29

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celeb Looks: Kerry Washington's Smokey Eye, More!

Celeb Looks: Kerry Washington's Smokey Eye, More!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share