‘The Masked Singer’s Season 4 Spoilers Include This Hint About the First Celebrity Pair

These Masked Singer Season 4 spoilers are a lot for fans to wrap their heads around. So far, the Fox competition series is back on air as of September 23, 2020, with new episodes premiering Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the network. But premiere dates aside, what are fans able to expect from The Masked Singer season 4? Let’s dive in. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Masked Singer season 4.

On July 30, the first clues for The Masked Singer season 4 were released by Fox. The package included a Queen Bee; vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms; sunglasses; two keys, one with the number 34; a bowtie; a Canadian maple leaf; a baseball glove holding a diamond; a yin-yang; a gavel; a stethoscope; 11:11; and a postcard addressed to Mel Rose. If some of those sound more obscure than clues for season 3 of The Masked Singer, that’s the point. Back in January, showrunner Izzie Pick-Ibarra revealed to Billboard that the clues were only going to get trickier.

From here on out, seasons will include “enough clues for Reddit hunters to be engaged and to dig around in the packages and also enough clues to play at home when you’re not a rabid hunter,” she told the outlet. “We realized in the past that we’ve given away things too definitively that could only be applied to one person,” Pick-Ibarra continued. “Now all clues have to be able to apply to numerous people.” So, predicting The Masked Singer season 4’s spoilers won’t be a cakewalk.

But that’s what we’re here for—and there’s plenty to dig into. For every Masked Singer season 4 spoiler so far, just keep on reading.

There Are 15 Contestants

On Aug. 26, Fox confirmed The Masked Singer’s season 4 masks. While most of them are new to the series, some of them are revamped versions of costumes from previous seasons. These include Whatcha Macallit (a nod to season 2’s Thingamajig a.k.a. Victor Olapido); Squiggly Monster (a nod to season 1’s Monster a.k.a. T-Pain and season 3’s Miss Monster a.k.a. Chka Khan), and Baby Alien (a nod to season 1’s The Alien a.k.a. La Toya Jackson.) Here’s the full list below:

The Snow Owls

Gremlin

Crocodile

Giraffe

Broccoli

Popcorn

Sea Horse

Jellyfish

Mushroom

Whatchamacalit

Squiggly Monster

Dragon

Baby Alien

Sun

As for who the contestants are, Entertainment Tonight reports that The Masked Singer season 4 cast has “sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.” And lest we forget, one castmember has even appeared on Time’s list of 100 Most Influential People!

The Snow Owls Are the First Celebrity Pair

On Tuesday, September 8, Fox revealed that their Snow Owl character is actually a twofer. Duet contestants will compete as The Snow Owls instead. While they count as one mask, this technically bumps up the number of celebrities on the show from 14 to 15 castmates total. This also marks the first time that the US version of The Masked Singer has included a pair.

The Snow Owls Are a Male and Female Duo

Judging by their masks, the Snow Owls are going to be a male and female pair. While one Owl sports fluttery eyelashes, they’re both donning crowns—potentially marking another clue as a King and Queens, or royalty of some sort.

The Masked Singer airs live Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and is available to stream on Hulu.