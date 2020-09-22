Yup, We Already Have Guesses About the Celebs on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4

The Masked Singer is the best show on television. Period. And the best part of the current season is reading all The Masked Singer season 4 guesses the internet has to offer.

The Masked Singer, which is based on the South Korea’s The King of the Masked Singer, premiered in America in America in January 2019. The show is hosted by Nick Cannon and judged Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. But everyone knows that the real judges are the viewers at home. The concept for The Masked Singer is simple: Celebrities, who range from professional singers to athletes to reality TV stars, perform each week as the judges and the in-studio audience vote for their favorite singer. When a contestant is eliminated, he or she removes their mask to reveal their identity until there is only one mask left in the competition. That celebrity is declared the winner. Throughout the competition, The Masked Singer also gives fans clues via filmed packages before each contestant’s performance. Though, to be fair, these are almost never helpful, as the clues are always super cryptic and obscure. Still, that’s part of the fun! Ahead are our The Masked Singer season 4 guesses based on clues we know for each week. (Click here for other Masked Singer season 4 spoilers we know so far.)

Who is Baby Alien on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “All you have to do is look to the stars.”

Clues: Constellation forming the number five shows in the sky.

Guess: Jeff Dunham

The pre-premiere guess is ventriloquist Jeff Dunham based on how the costume works. From the preview, Baby Alien’s mouth seems to move at a different time than his voice, which made fans wonder if a ventriloquist, such as Dunham, is under the mask.

Who is Broccoli on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “I’m a Broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it’s how I got my six-pack.”

Clues: Broccoli was shown rubbing his stomach.

Guess: Seth Rogen

After Broccoli’s video clues were released, fans wondered if he was Seth Rogen based completely on his voice, so we’re running with that guess. Rogen even responded to The Masked Singer‘s official Twitter account, who tagged him in a fan’s clue. “Broccoli is @Sethrogen #TheMaskedSinger this is my official guess and I’m like 98% sure that I’m right,” the fan wrote, to which Rogen responded, “Are you fucking kidding me?” To be fair, he didn’t confirm or deny…

Who is Crocodile on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa.”

Clues: Tic-tac-toe games.

Guess: Neil Patrick Harris

We still don’t know what the “keys” or “tic-tac-toe” reference is, but the popular pre-premiere guess for Crocodile is Neil Patrick Harris. There’s not much to the guess other than costume seems like something Harris would wear for The Masked Singer. The actor can also sing, as seen in his roles on Broadway musicals like Cabaret and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Who is Gremlin on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “Check the gremlin manual and you’ll see, I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees.”

Guess: Alfonso Ribeiro

There aren’t a lot of popular guesses for Gremlin, but one YouTube comment predicts that the character could be Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro based completely on the character’s voice. While The Masked Singer distorts the voices of its contestants, fans think that the tone still matches closely with Ribeiro’s. Ribeiro was also a contestant on the 2006 show Celebrity Duets, so fans know he has a voice in hime.

Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “I assure you that while I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20.”

Clues: Jellyfish was shown strutting.

Guess: Naomi

The pre-premiere consensus is that Jellyfish is WWE diva Naomi. Fans noted that the pattern on the character’s costume resembles Naomi’s ring gear. Not sure how the water clues fit in yet.

Who is Lips on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep.”

Guess: Lisa Rinna

Soap star and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Rinna is known for her lips. She’s even had a RHOBH tagline about them: “You’ve heard a lot about me, but it’s only true when it comes from my lips” / “My lips were made for talkin’ and that’s just what they’ll do.” Bravo fans also know that her catchphrase is “own it,” which could be a reference to the “own who I am line” in her quote.

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “If you want to know who’s behind my mask, you’ll need to figure out who’s under my hats.”

Clues: Mushrooms in different hats.

Guess: Billy Porter

A lot of pre-premiere guesses predict that Mushroom has a dive-like voice. A popular guess is Broadway legend Billy Porter, who won a Tony in 2013 for his role in Kinky Boots. Porter is also known for his many red carpet hats at awards shows like Grammys, so that could also be a reference to the hats line.

Who is Seahorse on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it’s always good to find a quiet place to hide.”

Guess: Emily Blunt

To be honest, Emily Blunt may be too big of a star for The Masked Singer, but it’s season 4, anything can happen. In the teaser, Seahorse references a “quiet place,” which fans think could be a nod to Blunt’s 2018 movie A Quiet Place. We also know Blunt can sing, as seen in her role in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns.

Who is Serpent on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here’s the prescription number to my identity”

Clues: Prescription bottle with “31118” on its label on an older model television set.

Guess: Leslie Odom Jr.

A popular pre-premiere guess for Serpent is Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. We already know he can sing, so that’s a plus for The Masked Singer. As for the prescription bottle, fans think it could be a reference to Dr. Arbuthnot, Odom’s character in 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express.

Who is Squiggly Monster on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “It’s very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I’m known for having a lot of hands to latch onto.”

Guess: Weird Al

There aren’t a lot of popular pre-premiere guesses for Squiggly Monster, but based on a YouTube, a couple fans have predicted Weird Al Yankovic, who is known for songs like “Eat It” and “White & Nerdy.” Perhaps Weird Al could surprise everyone with his voice, just like T-Pain in season 1.

Who is Watchamacallit on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “Some might say my career had a magical start.”

Clues: Ace of hearts playing card catching fire.

Guess: Criss Angel

Based on the “magic” in the quote and the card catching on fire, Watchamacallit has to be a magician. But who? A popular pre-premiere guess is Criss Angel, who was the lead singer of the band Angeldust, so he could surprise fans with his singing chops.

Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds.”

Clues: Stock market ticker

Guess: Dan Reynolds

This guess may be too on-the-nose, but a popular pre-premiere prediction is that Dragon is Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds. In a pre-premiere preview, Dragon even used the phrase “imagine dragons,” so we’ll see what that’s about.

Who is Giraffe on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “You should know I share something in common with a powerful giant”

Clues: Giant Giraffe walks past 10th Avenue in New York City, as a mob of Sims-looking people run away.

Guess: Payton Manning

The pre-premiere guess for Giraffe is NFL player Payton Manning, who is the older brother of Eli Manning (the giant in his quote.) Fans also think that his “move and groove” quote from another teaser is a reference to a football player who dances after a touchdown.

Who is Popcorn on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “When you watch my onscreen performance it will be in 3D: dynamic, delightful, and diva-licious. Mirror mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?”

Clues: Picture of a green cow on a mirror on the wall; film shown in movie theater with “directed by Popcorn” credit.

Guess: Sofia Carson

The pre-premiere guess for Popcorn is Sofia Carson based on the “mirror” line. Carson played the Evil Queen’s daughter in Disney Channel’s Descendants. (The Evil Queen is known for the famous “mirror mirror on the wall” line from Snow white.) Fans also think that the general “vibes” of Popcorn seem similar to Carson, so we’ll take it!

Who are Snow Owls on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Clues: “You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it’s a tie.”

Clue: Wood barn in the countryside.

Guess: Donny and Marie Osmond

Based on the eyelashes on one Owl, fans suspect that Snow Owls are a man and a woman, which means that they’re either siblings or a couple. A popular pre-premiere guess is siblings Donny and Marie Osmond, who grew up in the mountains in Utah. (Could be a reference to the countryside?) Fans also think that the costume seems something that would fit the Snow Owls. The owls’ costume show them hatching from an egg, which could be a reference to how they’re related.

Who is Sun on The Masked Singer season 4?

Pre-Premiere

Quote: “This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter.”

Guess: Lea Michele

In another teaser for the Sun, the character used the line “rain on my parade,” a reference to the song Barbra Streisand sang in the 1964 movie Funny Girl. Streisand is too on-the-nose, but fans think it could be Michele, who also sang “Rain on My Parade” in a 2009 episode of Glee and has cited Streisand as her inspiration. It would all make sense…if Michele wasn’t pregnant now. But it’s The Masked Singer, who knows?