‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Is Coming & Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Now that we’ve finished the latest season, fans are already eager to find out everything they can about The Mandalorian season 3. What will happen to Mando? Will we see Baby Yoda a.k.a. Grogu soon? What’s to come of Moff Gideon? Lots of burning questions. But probably the biggest one on everyone’s minds right now is, really, when can we expect to see The Mandalorian season 3? Thankfully, that one’s easy to answer—let’s get into it. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 2.

Ahead, you’ll find everything we know so far about the next season of The Mandalorian—including its expected release date, cast details, and more. Hopefully, the wait will be over sooner than a force jump. But in the meantime, keep your eye on these Mandalorian theories (and you might as well start digging into every other Star Wars show coming to Disney+ too).

Is The Mandalorian season 3 confirmed?

Yes! Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed The Mandalorian season 3 is on its way during Disney’s annual Investor Day event on December 10, 2020. The season 3 confirmation was joined by announcements for two spinoffs—Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic—both set to premiere on Disney+ and take place during the same timeline as The Mandalorian.

Among the many announcements during Lucasfilm’s portion of the event was the fact that The Mandalorian Season 3 — along with its two spinoffs, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic — will arrive for Christmas 2021. Kennedy did not confirm if this means Christmas Day, December 25, or another date in late December near the holiday.

When is The Mandalorian season 3 release date?

While Lucasfilm and Disney+ have yet to confirm an official release date, fans of The Mandalorian can expect to see season 3 sometime around December 2021. During her announcement at Disney’s Investor Day event, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy claimed that the series would arrive for Christmas 2021, but she neglected to confirm if that meant during the Christmas holiday or another time in December.

Nearly two weeks following Kennedy’s announcement, series creator Jon Favreau hinted at a similar timeline for The Mandalorian while revealing that its series spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, is actually coming first. “At the end of [The Mandalorian season 2], Boba Fett came out and it said, ‘The Book of Boba Fett, Coming December of 2021.’ And that wasn’t part of the big Disney announcement, but here’s the logo,” Favreau revealed while appearing on Good Morning America on December 21. “We wanted to hold this back because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Disney announcement of all the shows when Kathleen Kennedy was up there. And so they let me keep this one a secret.”

“So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3,” Favreau continued. “But what we didn’t say in that announcement is the next show coming up—what Kathy called ‘the next chapter’—is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all know and love… pretty soon following that. There’s a lot of Star Wars content coming out, I think they announced 10 projects, I think this will be 11.”

Who’s in The Mandalorian season 3 cast?

While details about The Mandalorian’s season 3 cast have yet to be confirmed, there are a few safe bets as to who fans can expect to see. As series showrunner Jon Favraeu suggested, The Mandalorian season 3 will be “back with the main character that we all know and love,” a.k.a., Mando himself—so that means Pedro Pascal will be returning to star in season 3.

Other guest stars who could make a comeback include Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and even Bill Burr as the former Imperial sharpshooter and now-freed prisoner, Mayfield. Meanwhile, Boba Fett’s Temuera Morrison and Fennec Shand’s Ming-Na Wen might crop up again, but it seems more likely that fans will see more of them in their spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett.

