Here’s What ‘The Mandalorian’s Mysterious New Character Means for Season 2

Turns out, The Mandalorian’s season 2 theory about Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett is all but confirmed after the season premiere on October 30. But his return raises a lot of questions within the Star Wars universe, including: How is he alive? How did the Marshal get his armor? And, most importantly, what does he want with Mando? Let’s get into some theories. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 2.

Now in case you missed it, there was a major reveal at the end of The Mandalorian season 2’s first episode, “The Marshal.” With minutes to spare, fans catch a glimpse at a cloaked figure gazing out across the desert of Tatooine, before he finally turns to reveal his face. Those familiar with the Star Wars universe might recognize this as the face of actor Temeura Morrison, who just so happened to play Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and later voiced Boba Fett in the 2004 “Special Editions” of the classic Star Wars trilogy. But who is he playing this time around?

Is Temeura Morrison’s character Boba Fett?

It’s safe to assume that in The Mandalorian, Morrison is now playing Boba Fett. Boba was a clone of his father Jango, and given Morrison’s appearance as Jango in the past, we can trust that Boba now bears his identical appearance (though, the Mandalorian bounty hunter has never been seen before without his helmet on).

Of course, it’s slightly possible that there’s another Jango clone on Tatooine instead of Boba, though it seems unlikely. For starters, the entirety of “The Marshal” was about Mando’s mission to reclaim none other than Boba Fett’s armor from the episode’s namesake, the Marshal of Tatooine, Cobb Vanth—so his return is more than fitting. Sleuthing fans also spotted Morrison’s acting credit for The Mandalorian season 2 listed as “Boba Fett” months ago, so there’s that.

How is Boba Fett alive on The Mandalorian?

Assuming this is Boba Fett’s return, fans have lots of theories as to how he’s made his way back onto our screens. For some background: Boba Fett is supposed to be dead. That is, if we’re going by the events of Return of the Jedi. The clone was presumably killed by the Sarlaac, a gaping mouthed beast on Tattooine, but one fan theory suggests he may have been able to escape.

This theory hinges on a story outside of Star Wars canon, but if The Mandalorian has proved anything, it’s that nothing off-limits. There is a moment in Aftermath: Life Debt of Chuck Wendig’s Star Wars Aftermath trilogy where a sail barge injured the Sarlacc’s stomach. In Life Debt, Boba’s armor is found in the belly of the beast, but his body itself is never identified among the beast’s remains. Fans think it’s possible that he escaped without his armor—which may explain, of course, how Cobb Vanth came to acquire it. Speaking of whom: Cobb Vanth’s character was lifted straight out of Wendig’s novels, proving that The Mandalorian is invested in its plot.

What does Boba Fett’s return mean for The Mandalorian?

If this is all true, it means Boba has been living among the dunes of Tatooine for five years, waiting to retrieve his armor—which may have just gotten a lot easier, now that Mando has it. Chances are, fans will be seeing a lot more of Boba as he hunts Mando down for his armor. And Mando, of course, will finally find another Mandalorian (though like Mando, Boba is not one born on Mandalore). We smell a partnership in the making…

