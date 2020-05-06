Every ‘Mandalorian’ Theory You Need to Hear Before the Show’s Season 2 Return

With season two of The Mandalorian officially confirmed, fans of the Star Wars spinoff series are doing their due diligence when it comes to sniffing out spoilers. It’s practically a full-time job; all The Mandalorian season 2 theories on Reddit and beyond are carefully debated amongst legions of Mando lovers, their ranks rivaling that of the Stormtroopers. Seriously—that many.

Given the sheer volume of forums and message boards all dedicated to The Mandalorian Season 2, we figured we’d cut down the work of searching for you. Instead of browsing the comments section of yet *another* recap video on YouTube for clues about, say, Baby Yoda’s origin or Moff Gideon’s MO, check out a selection of some of the most convincing theories about Lucasfilm’s latest addition to the Star Wars franchise.

We’re Meeting Ahsoka—And She’s After the Darksaber

For fans uninitiated with the Star Wars universe beyond The Mandalorian, this first theory will take a little bit of explaining. If you’d like to spare yourself the Wikipedia search, we recommend tuning in to Lucasfilm’s animated series, Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (and don’t be turned off by the animation—we promise these series are about as complex as “cartoons” can get). But for those who can’t get invested in another Star Wars series quite yet, here’s the lowdown.

Ahsoka Tano is known in Clone Wars and Rebel Wars as Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice, or Padawan. While she never became a Jedi Knight, Tano was renowned for leading the Siege of Mandalore against Darth Maul. If Mandalore sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the homeland of the Mandalorian creed.

What’s important here is that the last time we see Ahsoka, she was in the presence of Sabine Wren—a Mandalorian warrior and revolutionary leader—who was the last person in possession of the Darksaber before gifting it to Bo-Katan Kryze in an effort to unite the clans of Mandalore. But clearly, that exchange went wrong, seeing as how Moff Gideon shows up in The Mandalorian season 1 wielding it.

Given the recent reports suggesting that Rosario Dawson has officially signed on to play Ahsoka Tano, it’s entirely possible that she—and perhaps Wren—will be looking to retrieve the old Mandalorian weapon and Jedi artifact in Season 2. Which brings us to our next point…

Mando Will Wield the Darksaber

If the Darksaber has historically been a weapon wielded by the Mandalorian people, it makes sense that Mando himself will manage to retrieve it from Moff Gideon at some point in Season 2. This could put him in conflicting waters with Ahsoka if she’s in a bid to find it herself, but we’re hopeful it could ultimately bring the two together as allies against Gideon—and provide answers as to how he got a hold of it in the first place.

We’ll Learn More About Mandalore—And Maybe Even Travel There

With everything we know about the quest and importance of the Darksaber, it seems like only a matter of time before we encounter more of Mandalore’s history. One Reddit user, KaliReed, thinks it’s practically a given at this point: “Going to Mandalore now for sure I bet. The Darksaber is far too important to the Mandalorians to not make a big live-action Mandalore reveal.”

Moff Gideon Is After the Powers of the Force—For Himself

While it’s possible the imperial commander is after Baby Yoda as a duty to someone else, fans have noted that there must be something in it for him: The Force. Now that he’s already wielding the legendary Darksaber, it seems like his next step is to extract powers from “The Child” to use them himself—possibly becoming our next Sith lord.

“Gideon’s end game: Find out how to give himself the force. Lightsaber. Vader costume. He just needs the one thing he cants easily steal or have made. He needs to study magic baby in order to figure out how to make Midichlorian juice,” writes one Reddit user.

Fennec Shand Isn’t Dead

Most of us thought that Fennec Shand, the mysterious mercenary, was killed. But by the end of Episode 5 in Season 1, an anonymous figure approaches her body—leaving us to believe that there’s hope for the conniving character’s return. As for who the figure is, fans are guessing anything from Moff Gideon or Mando’s forefather, Boba Fett. There’s no doubt that we’ll finally learn who it was in Season 2.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is available to stream on Disney Plus.

