‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’ When It Drops Sooner Than We Thought

Baby Yoda fans, rejoice. We have new updates pouring in when it comes to The Mandalorian‘s season 2 release date, spoilers, and news—and some are coming by way of actors within the Star Wars universe itself, so we know we can trust them. For those of you who could *really* use your dose of Baby Yoda’s adoring orbs for eyes (or Pedro Pascal’s drawling voice as Mando), this one’s for you.

Shortly after The Mandalorian season 1 premiered on Disney Plus, fans of the new Star Wars spinoff were eager to know one thing: Would there be another season? And if so, when was season 2 premiering? We did a deep-dive into whether or not The Mandalorian began filming in 2019, and turns out, it did. But given the state of everything going on in the world right now, many of us (myself included) were concerned about whether Disney+ and Lucasfilm were still actually on track to release The Mandalorian season 2 as expected.

According to everything we know so far, there’s good news for us in that department. Read on below to learn more about the second season of the Baby Yoda show—I mean, The Mandalorian—ahead of its release.

Is season 2 confirmed?

Yes. Praise be all things The Force! Creator Jon Favreau confirmed as much after the very first episode was released.

And while that was weeks before shutdowns and safety precautions went into place more globally, it’s safe to say season 2 is still on. Filming was already well underway when season 1 was released, and it looks like filming for season 2 wrapped just in the nick of time in early March 2020.

When’s the release date?

Disney officially confirmed that The Mandalorian would be returning for season 2 in October 2020 during a Feb. 2020 earnings report. While it’s unclear if the current global situation will have any impact on post-production, here’s hoping that everything can be carried out remotely. For the sake of our planet and Baby Yoda’s.

Who’s in the cast?

While we can expect all the series’ regulars to return, there are some promising new additions to the cast that we may be seeing soon. Rosario Dawson might be signing on as Ahsoka Tano, and while she insisted “That’s not confirmed yet,” to Variety, she did pretty much suggest it’s only a matter of time: “But when that happens I will be very happy,” she said.

We can expect some more surprises, but there’s no telling what they’ll be. Sam Witwer, who has voiced Darth Maul in many Star Wars projects, promised it: “There are things that [Dave Filoni, director] has coming in The Mandalorian Season 2 that are going to blow people’s minds. Because the thing is that Dave and George always had the same instinct when it came to this.”

