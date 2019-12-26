Baby Yoda Is Leaving Us Soon, But We Might Know When He & ‘The Mandalorian’ Will Be Back

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re anything like me, you’re already grieving the fact that Baby Yoda will be off your screen following this week’s season finale. You’re also probably wondering what The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 release date details are. And like me, you’ll be disappointed to hear that Disney+ hasn’t actually released any official information on the series’ return as of yet. But we don’t take this lack of official detail as an answer now, do we? Of course not. That’s where STYLECASTER’s best detective work comes in handy. Don’t think we’d leave you without any idea! We have a few up our sleeves.

Here’s everything we do know about the upcoming season—which includes our best estimation for when we can finally see it.

Pre-production for Season 2 began in July.

Showrunner Jon Favreau was cited in several reports back in July 2019 with the fact that he was already writing scripts for the next season. “I was actually writing Season 2 this morning before I came here,” he said to one publication, Collider. He also spoke of techniques needed for “pre-production,” explaining that the cast and crew were hard at work to map out season 2: “If you visited the set now as we’re starting to get into Season 2, it looks a lot like the set of The Lion King as we’re planning how we’re gonna shoot it ahead of time.”

The Mandalorian Season 2 Started Filming in October.

Only months after his interview with Collider, Favreau hinted that filming was already underway for Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Reporters at a press conference were told the following: “We actually have the first week of the second season under our belt. Our cast, especially Pedro may be a little tired because he was there quite late last night.” What does this mean for a return date? Well…

Most series follow an annual schedule.

If Season 1 of The Mandalorian began airing on Nov. 12 with the launch of Disney+, it would make sense to see Season 2 a year later—especially given that most series follow an annual schedule. That said, given that Favreau was still writing Season 2 in July and filming only began around October, Disney and crew would have to work in overtime to deliver the series according to that schedule. After all, these are hour-length, CGI-filled episodes we’re talking about. But if The Mandalorian‘s unexpected virality à la Baby Yoda is an indication, it seems like Disney can pull anything off.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.