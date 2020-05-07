A Major ‘Star Wars’ Villain Might Join ‘The Mandalorian’ for Season 2 Based on This Actor’s Hint

Anything’s possible in the Star Wars universe—even if that’s bringing a character back from the dead. This could be an explanation behind The Mandalorian‘s season 2 Darth Maul theory, which fans can’t seem to let go of after yet another hint emerged about the infamous villain.

For The Mandalorian fans who are just getting into the Star Wars universe, you might not be entirely familiar with the devilish Sith Lord of yesteryear. Darth Maul first made his appearance in 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I), played by actor Ray Park, and his character had a recent resurgence on Lucasfilm’s animated series, Star Wars: Rebels. Yet according to that series’ timeline (which takes place before the events of The Mandalorian), Maul is already dead.

That said, alternate storylines haven’t always stopped showrunners of the Star Wars franchise from making convenient deviations. For example, in the case of Maul, his character *has* already seemingly died on-screen once before, only to come back: At the end of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I) Kenobi chopped the Sith Lord in half—but his return by The Clone Wars, and later Star Wars: Rebels, proves he couldn’t be taken out quite so easily.

So while it seemed unlikely at first that Darth Maul would be resurrected for Season 2 of The Mandalorian, fans are sensing there may be an exception—especially after Maul’s original actor, Park, posted several hints to Instagram.

In April 2020, Park, 45, posted the following black-and-white symbol to his page. Fans familiar with the design know that it represents Maul. But what’s more, Park followed up with a comment taken straight from The Mandalorian’s universe: “THIS IS THE WAY.”

Since this first suggestive post, Park has continued dropping “this is the way”-themed hints on his page for Star Wars fans—leaving many of us to believe that he’s trying to tell us something. We won’t know for sure until The Mandalorian’s release date, but we can dream. We’d love to see Mando take on Maul.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is available to stream on Disney Plus.

