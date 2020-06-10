‘The Mandalorian’s Director Knows Baby Yoda’s Real Name & We Must Figure It Out

So, who’s going to get to the bottom of this? Someone has to! We can’t wait for The Mandalorian‘s season 2 for Baby Yoda’s name theory to finally be explained. Fans of the Disney+ series have been calling the sweet little green creature “Baby Yoda” after the Star Wars franchise’s very own Yoda for obvious reasons. But we all know that isn’t actually his name. Not even Mando and the others know it—they simply refer to the tyke as “The Child.” Pretty elusive, no?

We might finally be learning Baby Yoda’s name soon, though. A new interview with season 2’s second unit director, Sam Hargrave, hints at this big reveal. Apparently, Hargrave learned The Child’s real name while working on The Mandalorian season 2.

“Yes, I know the name of The Child,” he confessed to Collider. “I carry that secret. It’s a very heavy burden.” We’re sure it is, Hargrave. We’re sure.

Here’s what we can take away from Hargrave’s revelation: While we don’t know Baby Yoda’s real name yet, the fact that Hargrave was clued into the truth while working on season 2 seems to suggest that viewers might also encounter it for themselves when the second season arrives. And when you think about where The Mandalorian season 1 left off, it seems even more likely.

We last left Mando off with a new mission. The Armorer commands him to take care of The Child as a foundling, just as he was taken in by the Mandalorian creed as an orphan. She urges him to find out where Baby Yoda is from, and protect him until he can be reunited with his own kind. All of which means that we’ll be learning a lot more about the origin of Yoda’s species in season 2—a setting that feels just right for finding out Baby Yoda’s real name while we’re at it.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is set to premiere in October 2020 on Disney+.

