‘The Mandalorian’ Had a Set Mistake Like ‘Game of Thrones’s Coffee Cup & We Can’t Unsee It

Fans can’t stop laughing about The Mandalorian‘s mistake with jeans and T-shirt guy. Now, if that doesn’t sound like a character you’d normally find in a galaxy far, far away, that’s because it isn’t: “Jeans Guy,” as Twitter has affectionately dubbed him, is actually the latest in a series of television gaffes à la the Game of Thrones coffee cup. Turns out, a Disney crew member got caught in a shot for The Mandalorian’s fourth episode in season two, “Chapter 12: The Siege.” Read on to see the blunder in question. Warning: There are minor spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 2.

The Mandalorian season two‘s episode, “The Siege,” landed on Disney Plus on Friday, November 20 (which you can watch here). ICYMI, the episode sees Mando reconnecting with Greef Karga and Cara Dune to protect the planet Nevarro. Their mission takes them to an old Imperial Base, where, in true Mandalorian fashion, the crew lands themselves in another action-packed battle. But fans of The Mandalorian weren’t all fixing their eyes on the action. Some eagle-eyed viewers spotted something far more puzzling in the corner of the scene’s frame: Jeans Guy.

To the far left of Karga was a person wearing blue jeans and a tee. His ~costume~ left little question as to the fact that he wasn’t part of this Star Wars universe at all. Nope, this person was simply a crew member who managed to land themselves in the shot, much like that rogue Starbucks coffee cup infamously spotted during the last season of Game of Thrones.

Clearly, mistakes like these aren’t a first for television. Just take what Game of Thrones showrunner, Dan Weiss, had to say for himself when fans around the globe clocked the HBO drama’s coffee cup snafu. “I’d seen that shot one thousand times and we’re always looking at their faces or how the shot sat with the shots on either side of it,” he said of the blunder. “I felt like we were the participants in a psychology experiment, like where you don’t see the gorillas running around in the background because you’re counting the basketballs.”

He added, “Every production that’s ever existed had things like this. You can see a crew member in ‘Braveheart’; there’s an actor wearing a wristwatch in ‘Spartacus.’ But now, people can rewind things and everybody is talking to each other in real time. So one person saw the coffee cup, rewound it, and then everybody did.” So it goes!

