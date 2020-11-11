A ‘Mandalorian’ Exec Just Addressed Those Controversial Baby Yoda Scenes

An executive for The Mandalorian defended Baby Yoda’s egg controversy after scenes from season two’s episode of “The Passenger” raised concerns for some fans. Now, if “egg controversy” sounds confusing to you, you might want to catch up on The Mandalorian on Disney+ first before you keep reading. There are spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 2.

For those of you who already watched the episode (or don’t mind having a minor plot point spoiled), you might have noticed fans of The Mandalorian season 2 debating over something that Baby Yoda, a.k.a. The Child kept doing during Episode 2 of the season, which became available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, November 6.

Some background: the episode sees Mando giving passage to a Frog Lady (seriously, that’s her character’s name) and her hopefully-future children. You see, Frog Lady is carrying a mysteriously glowing container of eggs that remain unfertilized—her plan is to get to her husband, who is on the estuary moon of Trask, so that the eggs may be fertilized before the equinox. In exchange for passage, Frog Lady promises to offer Mando information about where he might find other Mandalorians. Before embarking from Tattoine, it is revealed just how important this mission is to Frog Lady: Her eggs are her last remaining hope to continue her family’s ancestral line.

So, suffice to say, these eggs are pretty serious. But The Mandalorian‘s writers had Baby Yoda do something to these eggs that was so unspeakably horrible—or darkly comic, depending on how you interpret it. Several times over the course of the episode, The Child is caught slipping his grubby little baby hands into Frog Lady’s egg pod, only to make a meal out of her unborn children. As the episode continues, Baby Yoda eats more and more eggs, whittling down her progeny—and her family’s chance of a future—with every snack.

It’s meant to be “intentionally disturbing,” according to Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak, who tweeted in response to some of the backlash around the choice. “For the record, Chapter 10 of #TheMandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy,” he wrote on Monday, November 9. “But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect.”

Still, Szostak’s explanation didn’t leave every disturbed fan satisfied. Actor and comedian Kevin Smith took to Twitter to share a now-viral response to Baby Yoda’s eggfest. “Me trying to explain to my kid that Baby Yoda eating those eggs isn’t cute, it’s genocide,” he wrote. Other Twitter users chimed in: “I’m a mom. It’s not funny at all to hear mama frog lady go into great detail about how important & beloved her eggs are to her & have to watch them get eaten on 3 separate occasions for shits & giggles. Can’t just *one* mom get to survive AND keep her kids?”

Some fans have a theory that because Baby Yoda didn’t ~chew~ the eggs and instead swallowed them whole, maybe there’s a chance that he’s incubating them for later? Who knows. We can only hope.

