The Man Bag is Officially a Thing: 1 in 5 Luxury Bags Sold Are For Guys

We’ve been hearing for years that man bags are a trend, but how much they’ve truly managed to catch on with real guys—meaning those not walking runways for a living—has always been up for debate.

Which is why we’re surprised that everyday bags made for men—including duffels, totes, clutches, backpacks, or whales—represent nearly a fifth of the luxury handbag business now, Euromonitor estimates, as reported by Quartz. That means male shoppers are now spending nearly $6 billion a year on luxury bags.

So while an estimated 5.9 million high-end man bags were purchased in 2014 in comparison to 25.6 million women’s, it’s clear that men are increasingly flexing their spending power, and shouldn’t be ignored by luxury brands.

Luckily, based on what came down the runway at the latest round of men’s shows in Milan and Paris, they aren’t. At Bottega Veneta, there were oversized ostrich satchels that male models held as clutches, while at Burberry Prorsum, models carried oversized totes in fuchsia and a camouflage-print.

So to all you man-bag fans—it seems there’s more to buy than just your average brown leather work bag.