The ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Trailer Is 90 Seconds of Shirtless Channing Tatum Perfection

Hump day just got a whole lot better, thanks to the release of the “Magic Mike XXL” trailer. We’re blurry on the “Magic Mike” sequel’s story line–something about a male stripper–but we’re crystal clear on one thing: This trailer is 90 seconds of uninterrupted shirtless Channing Tatum perfection.

Tatum appeared on “The Ellen Show” this morning to debut the first preview of the trailer ahead of its online release, and the clip has already attracted more than one million YouTube views.

We recommend watching the video now (with sound on), and keeping the clip open on replay all afternoon.