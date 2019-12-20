The M Jewelers and CASETiFY Just Made *the* Chicest Phone Cases I Ever Did See

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re not familiar with Instagram-famous jewelry brand The M Jewelers, then I am so sorry that you’ve been living under a rock all these years. Must be very dark down there. You can ask just about any jewelry lover where you can get those super on-trend, gothic-style necklaces from, and they’ll most likely say The M Jewelers (you know, the gold ones with your name on them in some kind of vampiric font that makes you feel like the luxe goth princess you were always meant to be). Now the cult-favorite jewelry brand has teamed up with CASETiFY for a range of phone cases inspired by The M Jewelers’ popular designs—and the The M Jewelers x CASETiFY collaboration is seriously stunning.

In addition to customizable styles (featuring a new Old English font choice, inspired by The M Jewelers’ signature gothic style), this collab is also introducing new vegan leather phone cases—a first for CASETiFY. Now you can have the sophisticated look of a leather phone case without the steep price tag, guilt and karma! Add to that, the cases are manufactured from biodegradable materials, so you can stay on your path of sustainability, my dear, green friend. Plus, you’ll find mirrored and transparent cases featuring designs inspired by The M Jewelers’ best-selling Tiny Angel Heart Pendant necklace and Barbed Wire choker—an opportunity to match your phone case to your jewelry (new trend alert?).

Perhaps your old case has gotten too tattered, or you’re feeling like a phone case refresh now that the new year is just around the corner, or maybe you’re just always in the market for a new, cute phone case. Whatever the excuse is, this collab is definitely add to cart-worthy.

Prices for the new The M Jewelers x CASETiFY collection start at $40 and cap at just $60. There are so many different styles and colorways and personalization options that it’s hard to pick a favorite (though we’re sure you’ll have one. Or maybe 10). Scroll through to shop some of our favorites from the collection, then head to casetify.com to see the rest. (Oh, and let’s not forget their Lisa Frank and BTS phone cases, too.)

The M Jewelers x CASETiFY ‘Angel Lux’ Mirror Case, $45-$49

Need a case that’ll let you check yourself before you wreck yourself? This mirrored case is the one for you. Plus, it’s absolutely stunning.

The M Jewelers x CASETiFY Custom Vegan Leather Case, $50-$60

A sophisticated phone case that you’ll have for years to come.

The M Jewelers x CASETiFY Custom Vegan Leather Case, $55-$60

A neutral case that’ll go with any outfit.

The M Jewelers x CASETiFY ‘Chain Tapes’ Vegan Leather Case, $55-$60

This case looks $$$, when it’s really just $.

The M Jewelers x CASETiFY Custom Impact Case, $45-$50

Simple, classic, timeless.

The M Jewelers x CASETiFY Custom Mirror Case, $45-$49

Rep your birth year (or whatever you want) with the customizable feature.

The M Jewelers x CASETiFY ‘Barbed Wire’ Vegan Leather Case, $50-$60

Feminine but not soft.