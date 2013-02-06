The Luxe Gift Guide: 10 Items You’ll Want To Drop Hints For This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is all about the thought and effort that goes into making you feel like you’re truly one-of-a-kind. That’s why we’ve put together a list of luxury items that will keep you sparkling, stylish, and feeling extra special (all you’ll have to do is start dropping those hints to your loved one). From rose-colored sunglasses and gorgeous cocktail rings, to a downright romantic pair of stilettos, we’ve got you covered. Make sure to check out our luxe picks in the slideshow above!
For more information on our relationship with Tacori: cmp.ly/3
As seen on Breaking Bad actress, Betsy Brandt, these earrings are absolutely stunning. Gorgeous green cushion cut stones catch the eye with their vibrant color and prominence, while dazzling diamonds add extra glitz to these drop earrings. Tacori “City Lights” Green Onyx Diamond Drop Earrings; $1,720; at tacori.com
This bag is sure to get anyone excited for spring. Pretty in pink and made with faux croc in true Stella style, this bag is perfect for a night out or running errands around town on the weekend. Moc Croc Grace Bag; $1,330; at stellamccartney.com
Cascading red gemstones sprinkle down the front of this unique Tacori cocktail ring. Looking gorgeous and elongated on the finger, this is the perfect 'I love you,' gift. Tacori “City Lights” Ruby Red Vineyard Ring; $610; at tacori.com
“Love” is the first word that comes to mind when we see these romantic stilettos. Perfect for any “girly girl,” these shoes are fabricated with a mesh upper trimmed in satin, and organza floral appliques adorning the ankle strap and peep-toe. Charlotte Olympia Fleur Ankle-Wrap Platform Sandal; $1,095; at bergdorfgoodman.com
A perfect fit for every wrist, yet one of a kind in a jewelry box. Petal like crescents and milligran detailing flourish along the exterior of the cuff giving it a feminine look and feel. Tacori “City Lights” Silhouette Bracelet; $840; at tacori.com
You can’t go wrong with this oversized opera length pendant. Rich and full of vibrant color, this piece is sure to make a statement on her next night out. Tacori “City Lights” Green Onyx Starlight Necklace; $1,1380; at tacori.com
We know it's not quite swimsuit season yet, but it can’t hurt to be prepared in case a last minute cruise comes up! This one-piece halter is demure and retro, yet still sexy and modern with its plunging neckline. The color goes great with any skin tone, and the cut can fit both curvy and boyish figures. Norma Kamali Swimsuit; $350; at barneys.com
These shades take the saying “see the world through rose colored glasses” quite literally–and that’s why we love them. With their sophisticated forties-style frames and antiqued metal temples, these sunglasses are fun, trendy and are sure to make anyone excited to step into the sun! Cherry Lenses; $390; at miumiu.com
Valentine’s day doesn’t always have to mean red and pink. These faceted, cushion-cut Black Onyx oversized gemstone stud earrings are sexy and romantic in their own right. Tacori “Classic Rock” Black Onyx Earrings; $210; at tacori.com
Whether she’s a little modest or a lingerie veteran, this slip is sure to make any woman feel comfortable and sexy in her own skin. Made in Italy, this light pink short slip is made of silk satin with Floretine fret-work lace inserts. Maison Slip; $477; at laperla.com